Global Automotive Cameras Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Application, Technology, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Region.

Global Automotive Cameras Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 13.34 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

The increasing road accidents, traffic congestion, change in consumer preferences and stringent government regulations are resulted in increased demand for automotive cameras for the vehicles. The major key factors contributing to the growth of the market are the technological advancements in the cameras along with the reduction in prices at the same time. Also, the introduction of numerous road safety regulations by the government of various countries and the benefits which can be availed in claiming insurance from the insurance companies are boosting the market during forecast period. Moreover, a rise in the trend of installing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and legislation mandating fixing of cameras in vehicles are projected to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. The high cost of the automotive camera is expected to restrain market growth over the upcoming years.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21753

Base on the vehicle type, high requirement of the product primarily in the passenger cars are expected to boost industry size. China and India are likely to drive product demand in light of increasing automotive part manufacture hubs and a large number of suppliers in the market.

On the basis of technology, sensing camera segment is leading the Automotive Cameras Market during forecast period. Sensing cameras in driver assistance systems, as well as the growing demand for advanced technologies in automobiles, are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the automotive camera market. Furthermore, automotive cameras are sensitive enough to sense harsh driving conditions and assist drivers in controlling the vehicle. This factors are anticipated to support the growth of the automotive cameras market.

In terms of the region, North America is expected to dominate the global automotive cameras over the forecast period owing to the existence of countries such Canada and the U.S. In these developed countries numerous insurance companies have started providing various schemes such as in-car camera incentive program.

The safety regulations introduced by the government in North America region has encouraged the customers to install these cameras in the vehicles. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow due to factors such as the increasing number of accidents in the region along with the rising awareness for benefits of installation of vehicle cameras such as protection from thieves.

Key players operating in the global automotive cameras market are Aptiv Plc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Veoneer, Inc., Siemens AG, Magna International, Inc., Valeo S.A, Omnivision Technologies Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive), and Ambarella, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Cameras Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Cameras Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Cameras Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Cameras Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21753

Scope of the Global Automotive Cameras Market

Global Automotive Cameras Market, by Application

• Park assist system

• Driver monitoring system

• Blind spot detection

• Night vision system

• Others

Global Automotive Cameras Market, by Technology

• Infrared Camera

• Sensing Camera

• Digital Camera

• Others

Global Automotive Cameras Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car (PC)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Global Automotive Cameras Market, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• After Market

Global Automotive Cameras Market, by Product Type

• Rear-View Enhancement

• Side-View Cameras

• Forward-View Cameras

• Interior-View Cameras

Global Automotive Cameras Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Cameras Market

• Aptiv Plc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Veoneer, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Magna International, Inc.

• Valeo S.A

• Omnivision Technologies Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG (TRW Automotive)

• Ambarella, Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Hella

• Ficosa International S.A.

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Sony Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Mobileye

• Continental AG

• Autoliv, Inc.

• Valeo S.A.

• TRW Automotive

• Aisin Seiki

• McNex Co., Ltd.

• Qrontech Co. Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Cameras Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Cameras Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Cameras Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Cameras Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Cameras Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cameras Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Cameras Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Cameras by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Cameras Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Cameras Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Cameras Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Cameras Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-cameras-market/21753/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com