Global Automotive Infotainment Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Operating System, Vehicle Type and Region.

The Global Automotive Infotainment Market was valued US$ 813.21 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2665.3 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.00% during a forecast period.



Infotainment systems connect with all the smart automotive technologies like ADAS systems, V2X connectivity solutions, telematics devices, smartphones, sensors etc. and integrate them with each other to provide a great driving experience. Infotainment in the usual sense is media that conveys informative and entertaining content to consumers.

QNX is designed for flexibility and provides development teams with a variety of options for building reliable infotainment systems that keep pace with ongoing advancements in mobile device markets. Hence, the demand for QNX is growing significantly. Linux is also expected to take lead in the operating system. However the Cost of QNX Platforms is high. It offers multiple accessible functions such as customizable HMI, HD hands free communications including conversational voice recognition.

Global Automotive Infotainment Market Dynamics:

Rising demand for infotainment systems in mass production of vehicles and combination of infotainment with other systems. Increased consumer spending on luxurious items, rising awareness of safety and security in automobile functioning, and an increasing penetration of smartphones and their active role in the day-to-day life of individual. Numerous Car manufacturers are now looking to capitalise on infotainment systems to improve the performance of the connected vehicles of the future. Many OEM are adopting latest technologies to power their instrument clusters, infotainment systems and driver assistance systems that are available across numerous car brands including Audi, BMW, Ford, KIA, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automotive Infotainment Market, Segment Analysis:

The global automotive infotainment market is segmented based on operating system. QNX, Linux, Microsoft. The QNX is dominating the segment as QNX CAR Platform saves development e¬fforts, by reducing time-to-market from years to months. Market segmented as Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, High Commercial Vehicles. The Passenger Cars vehicle type segment is estimated to register a CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period. Passenger Car infotainment are costlier.

Global Automotive Infotainment Market, Regional Analysis.

Region-wise, North America region held the dominant position in the global automotive infotainment market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Due to heavy investment in automotive industry and rising demand for passenger cars. These drives this market to expand in US $ XX Mn in the market. In Asia-Pacific, observed a phenomenal growth owing to the major driving factors such as wide range of innovative infotainment products.

North America is expected to grow in US $ XX Mn. With the rising demand for infotainment systems in mass production of vehicles and integration of infotainment with other systems. Several market trends such as embedded infotainment systems, advanced technologies like OLED-based infotainment systems, are rapidly increasing in this region.

DENSO and BlackBerry Launch Integrated Automobile HMI Platform.

Hyundai Motor Company and HARMAN International launch the world’s first road noise cancellation system into production.

Global Automotive Infotainment Market: Objective

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Infotainment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Infotainment Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Infotainment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Infotainment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Infotainment Market

Global Automotive Infotainment Market, By Operating System

• QNX,

• Linux,

• Microsoft

• Others

Global Automotive Infotainment Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars,

• Light Commercial Vehicle,

• High Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Infotainment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Infotainment Market

• Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan),

• Continental AG (Germany),

• Harman International (US),

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

• Pioneer Electronics (US),

• DENSO CORPORATION (Japan),

• Garmin Ltd (Switzerland),

• KENWOOD Corporation (Japan),

• Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

• ALLGo Embedded Systems Pvt Ltd (India)

