Global Rolling Stock Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product type, Locomotive Propulsion, Application, Component and Region

Global Rolling Stock Market was valued US$ 52.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 78.3 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2 %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global rolling stock market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global rolling stock market.

Rolling stock is commonly used for transportation of passengers also goods such as agricultural products, conventional fuels, construction materials, and heavy machinery. In countries, for instance, India, governments operate rail infrastructure, while, and in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany, also private entities or governments operate the infrastructure. Profits such as minimal accidents and breakdowns, as compared to other modes of transport, are further driving market growth.

However, high initial investments are the major restraint of the market. Opportunities of the market are the use of specific light weighted components and many companies as well as government are investing more into the rolling stocks in order to expand transportation capacity.

Diesel locomotive propulsion segment is leading the rolling stock market. That is commonly used for the transportation of heavy goods in most regions. They are extensively in industries such as oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing for transportation of goods owing to their features such as cost-effectiveness and high-torque engines.

Wagons sub-segment is dominating the rolling stock market. Freight wagons are railway vehicles which are unpowered and are usually used for transportation of goods. There are many types of wagons used for transporting a particular type of cargo. The wagons are assembled with fittings that are coupler and hoses.

Freight transportation segment is projected to be the largest market, by value, in 2018. The main factors driving the market include globalization and a quick change in the rolling stock manufacturing industry. South Korea, India, and China are setting up agreements with Japan for high-speed rail projects, which will drive the rolling stock market globally.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the rolling stock market, in terms of value, in 2018, with China being a key contributor to the growth of the market in the region. Growing demand for passenger coaches and freight wagons for new and existing rail lines are the key factors driving the growth of the rolling stock market through all regions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Rolling Stock Market

Global Rolling Stock Market, by Product type

• Locomotives

• Rapid Transit

o DMU

o EMU

o Light Rail

o Metro

• Wagons

• Coaches

Global Rolling Stock Market, by Locomotive Propulsion

• Diesel

• Electric

Global Rolling Stock Market, by Application

• Passenger

• Freight

Global Rolling Stock Market, by Component

• Axle

• Wheel Set

• Traction Motor

• Passenger Information System

• Air Conditioning System

• Auxiliary Power System

Global Rolling Stock Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Rolling Stock Market

• Alstom

• Bombardier

• CRRC

• Mitsubishi

• Siemens

• AmstedMaxion

• Astra Rail

• Azovobshemash

• Bharat Earth Movers Ltd. (BEML)

• Bradken

• Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW)

• CJSC Transmashholding

• Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF)

• Cyient

• DCD Rail

• Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW)

• Downer Rail

• éolane

• Faiveley Transport

• FreightCar America

• Hitachi

• Hyundai Rotem

• Integral Coach Factory

• Japan Transport Engineering Company

• JSC Dneprovagonmash

• Kambarka Engineering Works

• Kawasaki Heavy Industry

• Kinki Sharyo

• National Steel Car

• Newag

• Nippon Sharyo

• OJSC Altaivagon

• PESA Bydgoszcz

• PKC Group

• Progress Rail Services

• Promtractor-Vagon CJSC

• Rail Coach Factory (RCF)

• SCG Solutions

• Schweizerische Industrie Gesellschaft

• Sinara Transport Machines

• Skoda Transportation

• Stadler Rail

• Socofer

• Talgo

• Tatravagonka Poprad

• Texmaco Rail and Engineering

• The Greenbrier Companies

• Trinity Industries

• UGL Rail

• Uralvagonzavod

• Vossloh Group

• Wabtec

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Rolling Stock Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rolling Stock Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Rolling Stock Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rolling Stock Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rolling Stock Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rolling Stock Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Rolling Stock by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rolling Stock Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rolling Stock Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Rolling Stock Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

