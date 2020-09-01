Global Mountain Bike Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Mountain Bike Market was valued US$ 2.54 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.



The report covers the analysis of COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Market Overview:

A mountain bicycle generally referred to a mountain bike, is meant for off-road cycling. It exhibits greater durability and performance in choppy terrains and is usually ridden on mountainous regions that have hard rocks, loose dirt, muddy or grassy tracks, and steep slopes. The sales of mountain bikes have gradually risen over the years with new players entering it with new and better products.

Also, mountain biking tourism is acting as a catalyst for economic development in several emerging countries, all over the globe. Mountain biking focuses on off-road travel where bikers ride on dirt roads, and uneven terrains to reach their destination. This is a very eco-friendly industry, which offers healthy, recreational, and non-polluting sustainable transport to riders. Mountain bike tourism is also helpful in bringing revenue for the host community and region.

Market Dynamics:

The growth in women mountain bikers will be one of the important factors that will positively influence the growth of the global mountain bike market. There is a rise in the number of women mountain bikers, and many leading mountain bike manufactures have also increased the development of bikes especially for women. The demand for bikes, like the women’s line of Liv bikes, that complement the body shape of women, has increased to ensure that the bikers are comfortable during their ride. The companies have made sure that the bikes for women have lesser weight and can offer more comfort resulting in higher confidence levels to the customers. This rise in awareness and women mountain bike rides have given rise to several workshops, groups, and tours across the world. Also, many mountain bike clubs offer women-only rides, events, and races, for example, IMBA, Breeze initiative. These initiatives will drive the demand for mountain bikes among women, which drive the growth of the global mountain bike market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/56758

Moreover, the growing development of electric mountain bikes is also one of the critical mountain bike market trends, will also drive the growth of the mountain bike market throughout the forecast period. Continuous improvement in mountain bikes based on design and technology has resulted in the development of electric mountain bikes. In the case of uphill riding, electric bikes provide an advanced level of support from the engine to intensify the riding experience. Such factors will drive the growth of the mountain bike market at a CAGR of XX% in the future.

Furthermore, several associations promote the mountain bike market, for instance, the International Mountain Bicycling Association is a non-profit educational association whose mission is to create, enhance and preserve great trail experiences for mountain bikers worldwide. All associations work with the objective of maintaining and promoting trail opportunities for mountain biking by providing assistance, education, and information, which encourage the growth of the mountain bike market.

On the other hand, high costs and high maintenance together with increasing weight of the bikes, due to technical enhancements, like suspensions and discs are hindering the mountain bike market. Large market fragmentation and poor per capita income are other restraints on the market.

Market Segmentation:

According to the type, cross country bikes held the largest market share of the global market and maintaining its dominance remains the same in the forecast period. Cross country bikes are the most popular and most widely sold. These bikes are used for riding for longer durations through the vast forests and nature trails. These bikes aren’t built to sustain extreme heavy activities and high forces and are rather built to have a strong endurance. These bikes thus require exact control to be ridden through the long stretches of natural landscapes. All-mountain bikes are built to be ridden exactly through the mountainous terrain and rough patches of land. These bikes are, therefore designed, to be extremely durable to sustain the constant forces being exerted on its components from almost any direction.

Global Mountain Bike Market1

Region-wise, North America is expected to account for the largest market share of the global market, thanks to high popularity of mountain biking adventure sport, large per capita income, organized nature of mountain biking sporting body in form of National Collegiate Cycling Association, a large competition, for example, the National Mountain Bike Series and others. The rising influence of media and tourism is also driving the market indirectly and so is the increasing awareness of health benefits related to biking.

Additionally, Europe accounts for the second-largest market led by Germany, France, and others. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to generate the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be led by China followed by India. The Middle East and Africa are poised to generate moderate growth skewed in favor of the Gulf economies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mountain Bike Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mountain Bike Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Mountain Bike Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mountain Bike Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/56758

Scope of the Global Mountain Bike Market

Global Mountain Bike Market, By Type

• Cross Country Bikes

• All Mountain Bikes

• Downhill Bikes

• Freeride Bikes

• Dirt Jumping Bikes

Global Mountain Bike Market, By Application

• Racing

• Leisure

Global Mountain Bike Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Mountain Bike Market

• Giant Bicycles

• Cannondale

• Pivot Cycles

• TRINX

• SCOTT Sports

• Trek Bicycle Corporation

• XDS BICYCLES

• Xidesheng Bicycle Company

• CUBE Bikes

• Diamondback Bicycles

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mountain Bike Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mountain Bike Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mountain Bike Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mountain Bike Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mountain Bike Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mountain Bike Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mountain Bike Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mountain Bike by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mountain Bike Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mountain Bike Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mountain Bike Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Mountain Bike Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-mountain-bike-market/56758/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com