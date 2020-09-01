Global Electrical Tape Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Application, and Region.

Global Electrical Tape Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

Electrical tape is a pressure sensitive tape used to make small repairs to damaged insulation or to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. The electrical tapes are usually useful in the structure of electrical equipment for insulation. It can be made up of vinyl, cloth, or plastics, which is useful in several electrical applications. It offers optimum protection against UV radiation, dust, moisture, acids, dirt, solvents, and temperature.

Also, an increasing demand for electrical tapes in electrical & electronics application in the Asia Pacific region is the key factor driving the electrical tape market. The major players in the electrical taps market are Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., HellermannTyton, The 3M Company, and Nitto Denko Corporation and more fifteen players are analyzed in profiled in the report.

Market Dynamics:

The growing manufacturing sector in developing and developed countries, and rising awareness about benefits related to tapes are the key factors studied and analyzed in the report with their prospects of growth curve in the forecast period. Electrical tape is used to insulate and protect electrical components in many industries, on account of heat resistance and dielectric strength properties, these properties of electrical tape are expected to boost the global market throughout the forecast period.

Demand for sustainable and eco-friendly pressure-sensitive tapes has increased in the past few years, because of environmental regulations and consumer inclination towards eco-friendly products. Electrical tapes are increasingly replacing traditional adhesives, because of their nature, like the ease of use and safe operation. Considering the influence of the construction industry in market growth, same is expected to play an important role in the market growth in APAC countries. Report has addressed this segment by countries and potential market in forecast period.

Furthermore, rising usage of electrical tapes in the automotive industry for numerous end uses together with technological advancements is expected to generate worthwhile opportunities for the manufactures in the global market in the future.

The report has covered it pricing analysis as well as raw material prices by region and its impact of profit margin. Readers will be able to get insights about the value chain analysis and value added at each stage till the product is sold to end user. As per our analyst, raw material prices are going to be a challenge for the manufacturer in forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By segment, type segments, the PVC electrical tape segment is expected to account the largest market share of XX% in the global electrical tape market by 2027, thanks to PVC electrical tape augmented properties, like suitable for insulation, bundling, maintenance, color coding, and better protection of electrical wires, and parts at a lower cost. The PET electrical tape segment is expected to register moderate growth in the market.

Based on the application segments, the electrical segment is expected to dominate the global market and is expected to register a XX% growth rate, which will be little less compared to other application segments.

Global Electrical Tape Market1

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share of XX% in the global market by 2027, its demand and supply analysis with the pricing effect is covered in the report by region. The rising number of end-use industries operating in region is expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. The report has focused specifically on China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia in APAC market.

North American is expected to hold for a second-largest share in the global market with a growth rate of XX% CAGR. The demand for tapes in aerospace and automotive industries in the US and Canada is expected to drive the growth of the North America electrical tape market. In the U.S., the growth of the food & beverage sector is indirectly promoting the pressure-sensitive tapes market, because of the need for corrugated packaging. Increasing awareness about the utilization of eco-friendly tapes to abide by governmental regulations is the key factor contributing to the growth of the electrical tapes market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electrical Tape Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electrical Tape Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electrical Tape Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electrical Tape Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Electrical Tape Market

Global Electrical Tape Market, By Type

• PVC Electrical Tape

• Cloth Electrical Tapes

• Rubber Tapes

• Polyimide Tapes

• Polyester Film Tapes

• Others

Global Electrical Tape Market, By Application

• Construction

• Electrical/Electronic

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Others

Global Electrical Tape Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Electrical Tape Market

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

• HellermannTyton

• The 3M Company

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

• Plymouth Rubber Europa, S.A.

• ProTapes & Specialties, Inc.

• Electro Tape Specialties, Inc.

• H-old S.P.A

• PPM Industries UK LTD

• Euro Tapes Pvt. Ltd

• Godson Tapes Private Limited

• Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd.

