Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Vehicle Type, Position, and by Region.

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of about 7.32 % during a forecast.



An automotive drive shaft is a mechanical component for transmitting torque and rotation, usually used to connect other components of a drive train that cannot be connected directly because of distance or the need to allow for relative movement between them.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27068

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major driving factors of the Automotive Drive Shaft market are the growth in automobile sector. Stringent carbon emission regulations by governments. Day by day changing consumer needs with the increase in purchasing power of the people are creating market opportunity in to automotive drive shaft market. Automakers are increasingly being predisposed toward the development of smart and energy efficient cars to meet stringent government regulations on vehicular emissions. Growing concern for fuel efficiency in developing countries are impacting positively on drive shaft market. Leading manufacturers to develop lightweight drive shafts without compromising on their performance and rigidness. Instability in economics and rising raw material cost will act as restraint to the market.

Based on Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicles is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Automation and connectivity are driving the passenger vehicle industry. Owing to the increasing manufacturing across the Asia pacific. High availability of raw materials and low-cost labours will promote passenger vehicle industry across the globe. Inclining international and local trading activities world-wide will fuel the heavy duty trucks industry growth over the projected timeframe.

In Trends – Carbon Fiber Driveshaft Technology

Today’s most vehicles are fitted with steel driveshaft as stock fitment for clamor and vibration hosing. The lifetime of these steel shafts is a lot lesser than that of carbon fibre shafts. Since the torsional firmness of steel driveshaft is low, vehicles that require higher execution settle on progressively proficient driveshaft. In addition, carbon composites are additionally utilized alongside the aluminium driveshaft’s to decrease the rotational mass of the vehicle with lesser clamor and vibration because of its light weight. These composites are considerably more proficient than aluminium driveshaft’s and are utilized just in top of the line vehicles.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period for automotive Drive Shaft. Asia is growing faster in Industrial development, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Both India and China are key players in the region. Both are mature exporter into vehicle segment, and have mature, developed economies with slowly rising populations. Demand across major trading nations will remain robust, with many more countries building or planning to build receiving terminals. There are relative newcomers such as Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand and the Philippines in to automotive Drive Shaft market.

The Automotive Drive Shaft report includes a study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyse the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27068

Scope of the Report Global Automotive Drive Shaft market:

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market, by Type

• Flexible Drive-Shaft

• Torque Tube Drive-Shaft

• Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market, by Position

• Rear Wheel

• Front Wheel

Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Operating in Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market

• GKN Plc

• Nexteer Automotive

• NTN Corporation

• Hyundai WIA

• Trelleborg AB

• Xuchang Yuangdong Driveshaft Co., Ltd

• Neapco Holdings, LLC

• Dana Incorporated

• American Axle Manufacturing

• Showa

• Lingyun

• Danchuan

• IFA Rotorion

• Hengli

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Drive Shaft Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Drive Shaft by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Drive Shaft Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-drive-shaft-market/27068/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com