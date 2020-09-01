Bearing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application and Region.

Bearing Market size is valued at US$ 100.70 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.

Rising demand for energy effective products is projected to drive the bearings market growth during the forecast period. Strict rules & standards to preserve the global environment have stimulated the development of innovative application-specific bearings. The demand for large-bore anti-friction bearings in the heavy machinery and manufacturing industries as well as in the renewable energy sector such as for wind turbines are expected to drive the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing focus of the developed countries to reduce the need for petroleum products for transportation and decrease the level of fossil fuels also drive the demand. The inclination of evolving pressure and heat resilient bearings for numerous requests in the renewable energy sector is expected to widen the chance for the bearings market size.

Bearing market is majorly segmented by the product, application, and region wise. Based on the product, the market is segmented as roller bearings and ball bearings. Under this, ball bearings are expected to dominate the global Bearing market in 2017 owing to its capability to decline friction even across minor contact surfaces. In addition, they are used to supplement radial and thrust load bearing abilities due to their capability to spin effortlessly. Based on applications, the market is segmented as railway & aerospace, electrical, automotive, agriculture, and mining & construction.

Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held the highest market in 2017. Asia-Pacific, led by India, South Korea, Japan, and China bearing market size may show significant regional growth due to strong applications in food processing and medical & pharmaceutical industry. Easy availability of raw materials and labor may favour regional industry growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Bearing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Bearing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Bearing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Bearing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key player across the bearing industry are BNL, SKF, Igus Inc., Boston Gear LLC., Saint-Gobain, Oiles Corporation, KMS Bearings, Kashima Bearings, Kilian Manufacturing, and Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products. Global Bearing industry market share is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of numerous regional industry participants.

Bearing Market Scope:

Global Bearing Market, by Product

• Ball Bearings

• Roller Bearings

• Others

Global Bearing Market, by Bearing Outer Diameter

• Below 5mm

• 6-10mm

• 10-21mm

• 22mm

• 23-32mm

• 33-40mm

• 41-45mm

• Others (>45mm)

Global Bearing Market, by Component

• Balls

• Rollers

• Rings

• Others

Global Bearing Market, by Application

• Railway & Aerospace

• Electrical

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Mining & Construction

• Others

Global Bearing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Bearing Market:

• SKF

• Saint-Gobain

• Oiles Corporation

• KMS Bearings

• Boston Gear LLC.

• Kashima Bearings

• Kilian Manufacturing

• Igus Inc.

• Dotmar Engineering Plastic Products

• BNL

• Timken Company NSK Ltd.

• NTN Corporation

• Wafangdian Bearing Co. Ltd

• Schaeffler Group

• Rexnord Corporation

• JTEKT Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bearing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bearing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bearing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bearing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bearing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bearing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bearing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bearing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bearing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bearing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bearing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

