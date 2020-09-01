Automotive Switch Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application, End-Use and Region.

Automotive Switch Market size is valued at US$ 29.16 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.



Growing consumer preference for integrated electronics inside the vehicle because of the convenience and improved safety is expected to drive the global automotive switch market. An Increase in automobile demand across the globe is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period .

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The automobile production has increased at a XX % from 2012 to 2018 across the globa. Vehicles are manufactured currently include a complex combination of integrated mechanical structures and intelligent electronic systems. Switches are an integral part of electronic systems , which help in the overall functionality of the vehicle. Modern automobiles are equipped with numerous electronic systems like HVAC, infotainment, window, heated seats, electric steering, acceleration, transmission, and headlight controls.

Technological advancements in automotive electronics have resulted in enlightening user connectivity and increasing the efficiency of the vehicle, which is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive switch market. It does not require the high degree of human intervention as they respond to electric signals automatically and benefit the drivers in managing the systems without getting preoccupied. With innovation, the designs have grown from the single on-off function units to a combination , which can be used for cruise control and turn signals, wipers, and lights.

The Touchpad is expected to contribute the major share in global automotive switch market because of their usage in recreational activities. An increase in adoption of touchscreen panels by OEMs has increased the demand for feedback touch controls. Adding smartphone functionality to vehicles is expcted to increase significant growth of touch panels and touchpads during the forecast period. They are easier to maintain and integrate and can be updated and managed remotely using the software.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the global automotive switch market during the forecast period. The significant China automotive switch market size has led to considerable demand in the Asia Pacific. APAC has witnessed about XX % automobile production growth , which is supported by China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Increased number of passenger and commercial vehicles has upstretched the demand for technologically advanced components to be incorporated into vehicles.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Switch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Switch Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Switch Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Switch Market make the report investor’s guide.

Automotive Switch Market Scope

Automotive Switch Market, By Product

• Knob

• Lever

• Button

• Touchpad

Automotive Switch Market, By Application

• HVAC

• Indicator System

• EMS

Automotive Switch Market, By End-Use

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Automotive Switch Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Automotive Switch Market:

• Delphi

• Continental

• Omron

• Tokai Rika

• Hella

• ZF TRW

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Switch Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Switch Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Switch Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Switch by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Switch Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Switch Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Switch Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

