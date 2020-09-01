Post-pandemic Scenario on Polyimide (PI) Market Industry Trend, Analysis,Growth, Demands and Manufacturers in 2020-2029

2020-2029 Report on Global Polyimide (PI) Market

Regal Intelligence has added a new report to its offering – Global Polyimide (PI) Market report is evaluated on the basis of Market Overview, Market Size, Competitive Situation and Trends, Growth Rate, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Market Share etc.

The report starts with industry overview and outlook offering a comprehensive insight to historical market trends. The Polyimide (PI) market is expected to grow at a impressive CAGR over the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players Operating in the Market Includes:

SABIC, DuPont, Kaneka Corporation, Evonik Fibres, Ube Industries, Solvay, SKCKOLONPI, Saint-Gobain, Taimide Technology, Mitsui Chemicals, Qinyang Tianyi Chemical, Asahi Kasei, HD MicroSystems, Shengyuan, HiPolyking, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Film

Resin

Plastic

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Aerospace Industry

Electrical Industry

Machine Industry

Others Industry

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The period considered for the Polyimide (PI) market analysis is 2013-2019, and the report forecasts for the period 2020-2029. The region wise distribution of the market consists of the Americas (USA, Brazil, Canada and Rest of the Americas), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World (South Africa, Middle East and Rest of Africa). The report further studies market growth rate in the major economies such as the U.S., Japan, China ETC.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Polyimide (PI) Market Overview

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Definition

1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Polyimide (PI) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market by Type

3.1.1 Film

3.1.2 Resin

3.1.3 Plastic

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Polyimide (PI) by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace Industry

4.1.2 Electrical Industry

4.1.3 Machine Industry

4.1.4 Others Industry

4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Polyimide (PI) by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Polyimide (PI) by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR by Region (2014-2029)

6.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Polyimide (PI) Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Polyimide (PI) Players

7.1 SABIC

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on SABIC

7.2 DuPont

7.3 Kaneka Corporation

7.4 Evonik Fibres

7.5 Ube Industries

7.6 Solvay

7.7 SKCKOLONPI

7.8 Saint-Gobain

7.9 Taimide Technology

7.10 Mitsui Chemicals

7.11 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

7.12 Asahi Kasei

7.13 HD MicroSystems

7.14 Shengyuan

7.15 HiPolyking

7.16 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Polyimide (PI)

8.1 Industrial Chain of Polyimide (PI)

8.2 Upstream of Polyimide (PI)

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Polyimide (PI)

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Polyimide (PI)

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Polyimide (PI)

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Polyimide (PI) (2020-2029)

9.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

Reasons to Buy:

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the global Polyimide (PI) market, with respect to latest trends and future opportunities to enhance strategic decision making.

The report evaluates emerging dynamics such as growth factors and restraints that influence the market growth.

The report helps to understand cost and price differences and further identifies key revenue opportunities across all the segments to target profitability.

The study analyzes domestic and international market to determine the key factors driving consumption preference to develop a competitive advantage.

The report studies thorough market analysis of each player listed in this report.

To conclude, the Polyimide (PI) market report contains detailed description of factors including opportunities that will help the market to grow and generate demand. The market report is analyzed with respect to give detail description involving SWOT and PEST analysis.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

