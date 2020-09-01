Automotive Acoustic Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market is expected to reach 3.87 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.



Automotive Acoustic Materials market is segmented by material type, component, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, application, and geography. Polyurethane material type sub segment is expected to gain the largest market share in forecast period. Increased adoption of polyurethane by OEM’s in automotive sector is expected to fuel the polyurethane material type market growth. Vehicle type segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of passenger car segment. This growth is attributed to increase in the demand of the premium passenger vehicles across the world. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Various government regulations pertaining to vehicle noise are trending the overall automotive acoustic materials market. However, fluctuating raw material prices will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increasing manufacturing and sales of vehicles in countries such as China and India will fuel the automotive acoustic materials market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Automotive acoustic materials market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the material type, component, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Automotive acoustic materials market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

Research Methodology

Research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as Plastics Industry Association (US), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Canada Automobile Association (CAA), Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), European Disposables and Nonwovens Association (EDANA), European Acoustics Association (EAA) and Japan Plastics Industry Federation (JPIF). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about automotive acoustic materials market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the automotive acoustic materials market globally

Key Players in the automotive acoustic materials Market Are:

• DOW Chemical

• BASF

• Covestro

• 3M

• Henkel

• Huntsman

• Toray Industries

• DuPont

• Sika

• Lyondellbasell

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive acoustic materials manufacturers

• Automotive component manufacturing associations

• Automotive acoustic materials Market Investors

• Automotive acoustic materials suppliers, traders, and distributors

• Automobile organizations/associations and experts

• Electric vehicle manufacturers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Automotive acoustic testing and engineering providers

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Automotive Acoustic Materials Market:

Research report categorizes the Automotive acoustic materials market based on material type, component, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the automotive acoustic materials market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Material Type

• ABS

• Fiberglass

• Polypropylene

• Polyurethane

• PVC

• Others

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Components

• Bonnet Liner

• Cabin Rear Trim

• Door Trim

• Engine Top Covers

• Engine Encapsulation

• Fender Insulator

• Floor Insulator

• Headliner

• Inner Dash Insulator

• Outer Dash Insulator

• Parcel Tray

• Trunk Trim

• Wheel Arch Liner

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

• BEV

• PHEC

• HEV

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market, By Application

• Exterior

• Interior

• Under Hood and Engine Bay

• Trunk Panel

Automotive acoustic materials Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Acoustic Materials Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Acoustic Materials Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Acoustic Materials Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Acoustic Materials by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-acoustic-materials-market/2584/

