Global Automotive Foam Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Types, by Applications by End User and by Region.

Global Automotive Foam Market was valued at USD 37.78Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 78.43 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.56% over forecast period 2020-2027.



The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Automotive Foam Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/62615

Global Automotive Foam Market Dynamic’s:

Automotive foams are made up of a solid and gas phase mixed together to form a plastic foam. Automotive foams are produced from polyolefins, PVC, polyurethane and other petroleum derivative products. An expanding automotive industry in china, India, Japan, South Korea and Brazil coupled with increase in disposable income of people are mainly driving the global automotive foam market over forecast period. Automotive foam offers several advantages such as it reduces the overall weight, offers superior thermal insulation, unique physical properties which in turn will boost the automotive foam market over forecast period.

However, factors such as an economic slowdown due to covid 19 pandemic, fluctuating raw material prices and strict regulation related to the negative effects of chloro fluoro carbons which are involved in the production of the polymer-based foams are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Automotive Foam Market is segmented by types, by applications and by region. By application, Seats and general interiors & exteriors segment held 28.56% of market share in 2029 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Majority of the polyurethane based cell foams are used to design the seats of the vehicles due to their excellent features such as ease of installation, minimal weight, fire & thermal resistance, low cost, etc.

By types, polyurethane (PU) foam held 37.45% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Its excellent mechanical strength properties, weight reduction abilities, wear and weathering resistance have made it one of the most important materials in automobile production. PU foam is used in various automobile components including seats, armrests and headrests, door panels, bumpers, and various other parts. It reduces the overall weight of the vehicle and provide greater fuel efficiency.

By geography, APAC held 36.08% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Factors such as an emerging economies in automobile sector such as South Korea, Japan and China and government supports and increasing vehicle production are expected to drive the market in this region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold 28.56% of market share over forecast period Technological advancement coupled with extensive R&D to improve design and better operations in manufacturing is mainly driving the market in this region.

Europe is expected to hold 23.34% of market share over forecast period attributed to the well-established automotive industry in U.K. and Germany. The presence of major automobile manufacturers in the region who are continuously increasing their production capacity is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over the forecast period.

Report covers in depth analysis key development, marketing strategies, benchmarking on various parameters and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are Johnson Controls (U.S.), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Bridgestone Corporation (Tokyo), BASF (Germany), Recticel (Belgium), Vitafoams (U.K.), Armacell (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Rogers (U.S.), and Saint-Gobain (France) among others. These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger& acquisition, expansion, joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product launches, collaborations and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Foam Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Foam Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Automotive Foam Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Foam Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/62615

Scope of Global Automotive Foam Market

Global Automotive Foam Market by Types

• Polyurethane

• Polyolefin

• Styrenic

• Polyvinyl chloride

• Phenolic

• Melamine

• Others

Global Automotive Foam Market by End User

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

Global Automotive Foam Market by Applications

• Seats

• Instrument panels

• Headliners

• Door panels & water shields

• General interiors and exteriors

• Gaskets & NVH

• others

Global Automotive Foam Market by Region

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Automotive Foam Market Major Players

• Johnson Controls (U.S.)

• Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada)

• Lear Corporation (U.S.)

• Bridgestone Corporation (Tokyo)

• BASF (Germany)

• Recticel (Belgium)

• Vitafoams (U.K.)

• Armacell (Germany)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Rogers (U.S.)

• Saint-Gobain (France)

• Armacell

• Grand Rapids Foam Technologies

• Eurofoam Hungary

• Zotefoams Plc

• Caligen Foam

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Foam Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Foam Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Foam Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Foam Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Foam Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Foam Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Foam Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Foam by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Foam Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Foam Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Foam Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Foam Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-foam-market/62615/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com