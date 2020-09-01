HVDC Converter Station Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Configuration (Monopolar, BI-Polar and Others), by Technology (LCC and VSC), by Component (Valve, Converter Transformers and Others), by Power Rating (Below 500 MW , More Than 500–1000 MW and Others) and by Geography

HVDC Converter Station Market is expected to reach 15.74 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.



HVDC converter station (or simply converter station) is used to convert alternating current (AC) into direct current (DC) and vice versa. HVDC is basically a substation which forms the terminal equipment for a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line and then it converts direct current to alternating current or the reverse.

HVDC systems consist of transformers, direct current switchgear, three-phase alternating current switchgear, filters for harmonic suppression and capacitors or synchronous condensers for reactive power. Increasing demand for cost-effective solutions while transferring bulk power over long distances is the driving factor for the HVDC Converter Station Market. However, high capital cost implied to install HVDC converter station is expected to restrain the market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Europe is expected to be the largest growing region for HVDC Converter Station Market followed by the Asia Pacific. Reasons for that is Increased Investments in power transmission by major economies such as the UK, Germany, and Italy, among others to develop interlinkage between countries to maintain energy efficiency. However, increase in requirement from major economies such as India and China, to meet the energy requirement in the country and increase energy efficiency without affecting the national grid will lead the Asia Pacific to generate a significant level of revenue by 2026.

Key Highlights:

• HVDC Converter Station Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the HVDC Converter Station Market.

• HVDC Converter Station Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• HVDC Converter Station Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• HVDC Converter Station Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the HVDC Converter Station Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about HVDC Converter Station Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the HVDC Converter Station market globally.

Key Players in the HVDC Converter Station Market Are:

• ABB

• Siemens

• GE

• Toshiba

• BHEL

• Mitsubishi

• NR Electric

• C-EPRI Power Engineering Company

• Hyosung

• XJ Electric

• LSIS

Key Target Audience:

• HVDC converter station providers

• Research and consulting firms

• HVDC Converter Station Market Investors

• Manufacturers in end-use industries

• HVDC converter station manufacturers

• Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

• Raw material suppliers, Investors and financial community professionals

• HVDC Converter Station Market Players

• Manufacturing technology providers

Years considered to estimate the market size of the HVDC Converter Station Market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The Scope of the HVDC Converter Station Market Report:

Research report categorizes the HVDC Converter Station Market based on configuration, technology, component, power rating and geography.

HVDC Converter Station Market, By Configuration

• Monopolar

• BI-Polar

• Back-To-Back

• Multi-Terminal

HVDC Converter Station Market, By Technology

• LCC

• VSC

HVDC Converter Station Market, By Component

• Valve

• Converter Transformers

• Harmonic Filters

• Reactors

• Circuit Breakers

• Surge Arresters

• Others

HVDC Converter Station Market, By Power Rating

• Below 500 MW

• More Than 500–1000 MW

• More Than 1000–1500 MW

• More Than 1500–2000 MW

• Above 2000 MW

HVDC Converter Station Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Regional Analysis

• Breakdown of the North America HVDC Converter Station Market

• Breakdown of the Europe HVDC Converter Station Market

• Breakdown of the Asia Pacific HVDC Converter Station Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa HVDC Converter Station Market

• Breakdown of the Latin America HVDC Converter Station Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: HVDC Converter Station Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global HVDC Converter Station Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America HVDC Converter Station Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe HVDC Converter Station Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Station Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America HVDC Converter Station Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue HVDC Converter Station by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global HVDC Converter Station Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global HVDC Converter Station Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global HVDC Converter Station Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of HVDC Converter Station Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/hvdc-converter-station-market/729/

