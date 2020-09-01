Global Air Starter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, End User and Geography

Global Air Starter Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period

Air starter generally refers to a type of engine starting system. An air starter is a mechanical device that uses stored energy in compressed air to make the necessary power and torque to start an engine. Additional specifically, an air starter is intended to work with responding engines that are equipped with a ring gear connected to the flywheel.

Expansion of the oil & gas industry, high demand of compacted engine opening devices owing to correctness to unsafe surroundings, endorsement in major end-user industries includes marine, mining, aviation, and oil & gas, high power to the mass proportion in comparison to electric starter are expected to boost the global air starter market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The market has a few hindering growth factors, which are ineffectually affecting the growth of the global air starter market. The restraining factors are the presence of substitute goods such as electric starters, variable frequency drives, and high price in contrast to electric starters. The market is expected to develop high growth during the forecast period with the supporting factors, for instance, increasing the aviation industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global air starter market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global air starter market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Air turbine starters are considered to deliver high starting torque from a small, lightweight source. The typical air turbine starter balances from one-fourth to one-half as much as an electric starter capable of preliminary the same engine. It is adept of evolving considerable more torque than the electric starter. The typical air turbine starter involves an axial flow turbine that turns energy coupling through a reduction gear train and a starter clutch mechanism.

The most important factor that is encouraging the demand in the air starter market is the application of turbine engines in military aircraft sector. Consumption of air starter is now growing in aircraft process. Various distinctions of aircraft engine initial have been developed. The end user industries such as Aviation, mining, and marine industries are the other major end-users that lead air starters. The air starter market in the aviation industry is projected to grow at the high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is accredited to increasing air traffic and investments in civil and military aviation.

Air starter, which is used in the common marine applications such as supply ships, tugboats, barges, anchor handlers, military vessels. Turbine starters are frequently preferred in marine applications for their features such as remarkable performance, reliability, and efficiency. They do not necessitate any distinct protection or maintenance actions to provide top performance in clammy and salty conditions.

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global air starter market. Rising inclination towards air starter devices in large engine-starting applications is the key factor for the increase of the North American region. North America is projected as the most dominating region for the global air starters market owing to the huge gratitude of the global air starters in this region. The US is the major contributor to the increase of the air starter market in this region owing to increasing demand for air starter. Increasing demand for compressed engine-starting equipment combined with compatibility to the possibly harmful and volatile atmosphere is expected to boost the growth in the air starter market in this region.

The Scope of the Report Global Air Starter Market

Global Air Starter Market, By Type

• Turbine starter

• Vane starter

Global Air Starter Market, By End User

• Oil & gas

• Aviation

• Mining

• Marine

• Others

Global Air Starter Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Ingersoll Rand Inc.

• KH Equipment PTY Ltd.

• Mak Controls & Systems (P) Ltd

• Maradyne Corporation

• Air Starter Components, Inc.

• Aver Vera Pte Ltd

• Cardinal Valley Industrial Supply Inc.

• Emerald Air Starters & Equipment

• Gali Internacional, S.A

• Industrial Power Units Ltd

• Miller Air Starter Co., Inc.

• Multi Torque Industries PTY. Ltd.

• Powerworks (PTY) Ltd.

• Shin Hueng Precision Co., Ltd.

• Tech Development

• UTC Aerospace systems

