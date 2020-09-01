Global Compact Construction Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Equipment, End User Industry, Application and by Region

Global Compact Construction Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 6.84 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Major driving factors of the compact construction equipment market are rising number of new technology attachments, rising construction industries, increasing infrastructure developments and housing projects, increasing demand for small size equipment, improved productivity, cost effective for construction, rising technological innovations such as GPS tracking in equipment, rise demand for speed up the tasks, increasing automation, versatility, light weight, and easy to operate & transport. However, the fluctuation in fuel price and lack of skill operators will hamper the market.

Compact Construction Equipment Market is segmented by equipment, end user industry, application, and region. Based on equipment, compact construction equipment market is segmented by excavator, skid steer loader, backhoe loader, and others. Backhoe loader is estimated to hold XX% share of market in forecast period due to adoption of its application.

On the basis of end user industry, compact construction equipment market is segmented by construction, agriculture, mining & metal, and others. Construction segment is estimated boost the market during forecast period due to rising construction activities & projects and infrastructure improvements.

In terms of application, compact construction equipment market is segmented into material handling, excavation, loading, and others. Loading is estimated to hold XX% share of market in forecast period due to increased construction activities and construction industries.

In terms of region, compact construction equipment market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold XX% share of market in forecast period due to increasing need of new infrastructure as population is raised and rising construction activities and project in this region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in compact construction equipment market are Caterpillar, Inc., New Holland, Case, Mustang, Ditch Witch, Gehl, Vermeer,King Manufacturing Company, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., JCB, Inc., John Deere, King Machinery, Komatsu, Mustang, Sany, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Volvo, and XCMG.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Compact Construction Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Compact Construction Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Report Compact Construction Equipment Market

Global Compact Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment

• Excavator

• Skid Steer Loader

• Backhoe Loader

• Others

Global Compact Construction Equipment Market, by End User Industry

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Mining & Metal

• Others

Global Compact Construction Equipment Market, by Application

• Material Handling

• Excavation

• Loading

• Others

Global Compact Construction Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Compact Construction Equipment Market

• Caterpillar, Inc.

• New Holland

• Case

• Mustang

• Ditch Witch

• Gehl

• Vermeer

• King Manufacturing Company, Inc.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• JCB, Inc.

• John Deere

• King Machinery

• Komatsu

• Mustang

• Sany

• Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

• Volvo

• XCMG

