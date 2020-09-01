Global Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Valve Systems, Fitting Types, Application, and Region

Global Fire Protection Valves & Fittings Market was valued at US$ 53.97 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 101.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.29% during a forecast period.



Global Fire Protection Valves & Fittings Market, by RegionBased on the valve systems, wet system valves segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to lower maintenance and installation cost. In terms of application, commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market owing to increasing investment in the establishment of SME’s and increased construction of new hotels, hospitals, and growing infrastructural development in the developing countries. On the basis of fitting types, the malleable iron fitting type is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to their rapid scope of installation in hospitality, retail and commercial sectors.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22982

The major driving factors of the market are strict monitoring and regulation by several various government bodies and increasing demand for fire protection valves & fittings in residential and commercial sectors as well as oil and gas facilities to large industrial enterprises. In addition, a growing number of fire incidents in various countries is also fuelling the demand for valves and fittings globally.

Moreover, rapid investment in transportation infrastructure development,increase in deaths and loss of property due to fire breakouts,growing demand for wireless technologies for fire detection, and technological advancements in the construction industry, and a rising population are also boosting the demand for fire protection valves & fittings across globally.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising consumer awareness regarding safety, significant infrastructure developments, increasing technological advancements, huge population growth rate, and strict government regulations in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period as increasing GDP and growing industrialization in developing countries of this region.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22982

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Fire Protection Valves & Fittings Market areGlobe Fire Sprinkler Corporation, HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd., Incledon (Pty) Ltd., Jinan Meide Casting Co. Ltd., Minimax Viking GmbH, NIBCO Inc., Raphael Valves Industries Ltd, Rapidrop Global Ltd., Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co., Inc., Tyco Fire Products L.P., Anvil International LLC, AVK International A/S, Brigit Systems (Pty) Ltd., and Cla-Val Co.

The Scope of the Report for Fire Protection Valves & Fittings Market

Global Fire Protection Valves & Fittings Market, by Valve Systems

• Wet System Valves

• Deluge & Pre-Action System Valves

• General Purpose Valves

• Dry System Valves

Global Fire Protection Valves & Fittings Market, by Fitting Types

• Grooved Fittings & Coupling

• Mechanical T & Cross

• Pipe Hanger & Clamps

• Grooved Flange

• Malleable Iron & Fittings

Global Fire Protection Valves & Fittings Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

Global Fire Protection Valves & Fittings Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating inFire Protection Valves & Fittings Market

• Globe Fire Sprinkler Corporation

• HD Fire Protect Pvt. Ltd.

• Incledon (Pty) Ltd.

• Jinan Meide Casting Co. Ltd.

• Minimax Viking GmbH

• NIBCO Inc.

• Raphael Valves Industries Ltd

• Rapidrop Global Ltd.

• Reliable Automatic Sprinkler Co., Inc.

• Tyco Fire Products L.P.

• Anvil International LLC

• AVK International A/S

• Brigit Systems (Pty) Ltd.

• Cla-Val Co.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Fire Protection Valves and Fittings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Fire Protection Valves and Fittings Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-fire-protection-valves-fittings-market/22982/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com