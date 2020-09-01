Global Lithography Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Packaging Platform, Application and Region

Global Lithography Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.5 % during a forecast period.

Lithography equipment is used for printing complex circuit designs on silicon wafers, which are raw materials for integrated circuits.

An introduction of the internet of things, self-driving cars and other technologies are expected to drive the global lithography equipment market. Growing requirements for semiconductor ICs, the emergence of innovative technology, and government support are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global lithography equipment market. Additionally, the development of 3D metrology technology has expected to boost the growth in the global lithography equipment market.

On the other hand, the fluctuations in the costs of raw materials with increased labor costs have raised the equipment prices, which is hampering the global lithography equipment market growth.

The advanced packaging segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced packaging solutions is empowering the semiconductor key players to adopt this equipment, which is expected to increase the demand for advanced packaging.

The adoption of advanced packaging is increasing owing to the imaging requirements of wafer bumping on front-end semiconductor fabrication. Additionally, the rapid rise in chip density, efficiency requirements, and multilayer input/output redistribution have ensued in the implementation of the technique for packaging processes. Some of the prominent key players are extremely integrating lithography in Wafer-Level Chip Scale Packaging applications as it reduces the cost by performing processes over individual chips.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global lithography equipment market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the rapid expansion of the semiconductor industry coupled with the presence of a large number of equipment key players. The growing financial support from the government is empowering key companies to invest in the construction of semiconductor fabrication plants in the region. In 2018, the Government of China declared to invest around US$ 50 Bn to expand its ability to design and manufacture semiconductor chips. Increasing the adoption of compact electronic devices are expected to boost the lithography equipment market growth in the region.

The Scope of the Report for Global Lithography Equipment Market

Global Lithography Equipment Market, By Technology

• Mask Aligner

• Laser Direct Imaging

• Projection

• Laser Ablation

Global Lithography Equipment Market, By Packaging Platform

• 3D IC

• FO WLP Wafer

• 2.5D Interposer

• WL CSP

• Embedded Die

• Flip Chip Bumping

• 3D WLP

• FO WKP Panel

• Glass Panel Imposer

Global Lithography Equipment Market, By Application

• MEMS Devices

• Advanced Packaging

• LED Devices

Global Lithography Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Lithography Equipment Market

• Carl-Zeiss SMT

• Hitachi-High Technologies

• Holon

• KLA-Tencor

• ASML System BV

• Advantest

• Applied Materials

• Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Co., Ltd

• Nanometrics

• USHIO America, Inc.

• EV Group Inc.

• Veeco Instruments Inc.

• SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.

• Nova

• Ultratech Inc.

• Nikon Corporation

• Rudolph Technologies Inc.

• SUSS Microtech Lithography GmbH

• ORC Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Canon USA Inc.

