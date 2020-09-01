Intelligent Transportation System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Offering, by type, by Component, Application, and Geography

Intelligent Transportation System Market was valued US$ 20.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Intelligent Transportation System Market (ITS) is a computerized system with diverse applications connected with vehicle transportation. Also, it provides travelers with important information while improving the safety and efficiency of the transportation system. Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) in the market has been significantly rising due to growing demand of vehicles and increasing urbanization leading to space congestion within the city limits.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Currently, Lack of interoperability and standardization is limiting the growth of Intelligent Transportation System Market. Major restraint for market growth is, the slow growth of infrastructure, especially in the developing regions of the world due to the high cost of installation. ITS market can also have many different goals, some will look at how to direct volumes of traffic. Others may look at how to improve the enforcement of traffic laws.

Intelligent transportation system contributes to a reduction in consumption of fuels and greenhouse gas emissions by preventing cars to remain in idle position and reducing traffic congestion. Furthermore, major opportunity for the market lies in development of smart vehicles that would operate on intelligently controlled roads by deploying state of art infrastructure and latest technologies.

Growth in utilization of real-time data by traffic management centers to take better decisions and resolve traffic issues is expected to drive the demand for intelligent transportation system market. Demand for V2V and V2I communication to improve road safety is also expected to lift the market growth. However, establishment of standardization and a unified technology will aim to resolve these issues through effective communication.

Market is driven by factors like increasing traffic congestion, increasing need for environmental protection, and growing demand for road safety and security. Intelligent Transportation System Market is a combination of information technology and communication with transportation infrastructure, which improves passenger safety and enhances the competence of the overall transport process. Adoption of competent transportation systems is expected to reduce the number of road accidents and travel time.

North America is currently leading the global market for an intelligent transportation system with maximum share. Asia Pacific intelligent transportation system market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2026.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Intelligent Transportation System market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Intelligent Transportation System market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Intelligent Transportation System Market for Asia Pacific including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

Scope of the Intelligent Transportation System Market:

Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Intelligent Transportation System Market, By type

• ATIS

• ATMS

• ATPS

• APTS

• Cooperative vehicle systems

Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Component

• Sensor

• Interface board

• others

Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Application

• Traffic Management

• Road Safety

• Freight Management

Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Intelligent Transportation System Market:

• Thales S.A

• Siemens AG

• Cubic Corporation

• Garmin Ltd.

• Kapsch TrafficCom

• Q-Free ASA

• Denso Corporation

• EfKon AG

• TomTom NV

• Roper Industries

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Xerox Corporation

• BRISA

• Lanner Electronics Inc.

• Savari Inc.

• Nuance Communications Inc.

• EFKON

• FLIR Systems

• Microsoft Corporation

• TransCore Holdings

