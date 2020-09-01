Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Electrode Material, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.10 % during a forecast period.

Blood glucose test strips help pre-diabetic and diabetic people to track their blood glucose levels on a regular basis without visiting a laboratory or check-up centres.

The global blood glucose test strip market report covers the in-depth analysis of opportunities, challenges, market key trends, market indicators along with the graphical representation of attractiveness analysis as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of blood glucose test strip market factors on each market segment and region.

Some of the driving factors behind the growth of the global blood glucose test strip market include an increase in awareness about the blood glucose test strip, government initiatives, rapid urbanization and altering lifestyles of the consumers. Additionally, the market experienced significant growth by factors like the prevalence of diabetes, awareness of self-monitoring of blood glucose, and compensation for test strips in developing countries across the globe.

Only limitation of global glucose test strip market are trust and accuracy. Product bundling is one of the major trends in the global blood glucose test strip market, for example combo offers as it improves efficiency and minimizes the marketing and distribution costs. Bundled products contain blood glucose test strips and meter. Product bundling is fascinating users as it empowers the value-oriented purchase of complementary products.

Region-wise, North America region is estimated to hold the dominant position in the global blood glucose test strip market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the presence of major medical device key players and the high adoption of the latest technologies in the region. Technical advancement in the diabetes device industry and rise in research & developments are expected to drive the growth of blood glucose monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

The global blood glucose test strip market is extremely competitive with many key players, across the globe. These players are adopting various strategies to expand their global presence and increase the test strip products market shares. Some of the key strategies implemented by the key players include expansions & investments, new product launch, acquisitions, new product developments, and agreements.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global blood glucose test strip market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global blood glucose test strip market.

The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global blood glucose test strip market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment in the global blood glucose test strip market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market

Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market, By Type

• Glucose Oxidase

• Glucose Dehydrogenase

Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market, By Electrode Material

• Thick Film Electrochemical Strips

• Thin Film Electrochemical Strips

• Optical Strips

Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market, By Application

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Hospital Laboratories

• Clinics

• Home Care Settings

Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

o Retail Pharmacy

o Hospital Pharmacy

Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market

• Arkray

• Ascensia Diabetes Care

• Acon

• Trivida

• Rossmax

• I-SENS

• Omron

• Agamatrix Inc.

• Abbott Diabetes Care

• Yuwell

• Yicheng

• Roche

• Johnson & Johnson

• Bionime Corporation

• LifeScan

• B. Braun

• 77 Elektronika

• ALL Medicus

• Terumo

• Sinocare

