Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Valves, by Vehicle type, by Engines and Region.

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market was valued at US$ XX in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



In trends many drivers are turning towards Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system to improve their engine’s performance increasing demand. Saving money on repairs and fuel costs. Increases in fuel injection pressure. Increased intake manifold boost pressure. reductions in lubricating oil consumption and EGR systems are triggered the introduction of increasingly more sophisticated, electronically controlled cooled EGR systems on light-duty engines factors impact more on the growth of automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems market.

Based on the Engines, Gasoline segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Most small cars run on gasoline because it is cheaper than diesel-powered powertrains. Gasoline engines are cheaper to maintain and to repair because of the quality of their fuel and the service cost for gasoline engines is a third of the price of a diesel engine service. Gasoline engine releases less effluents than diesel, which makes it more environment friendly. Design of diesel engines is quite complex which needs to be serviced regularly whereas, gasoline cars doesn’t need that much services and make customer best choice to buy. In Vehicle type, Passenger Vehicle is also expected to lead the market growth.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market are increasing the quantity of vehicles has expanded essentially over the globe because of modernization and enhanced spending energy of individuals. This has prompted an expansion in the automotive emanation levels too. Increasing demand from passenger and commercial vehicle. Increasing R&D activities by major players for development of cost effective product is expected to create new opportunities. Exhaust gas recirculation frameworks have been utilized to diminish nitrogen oxide emanation to secure the earth and Refit the connector and increase the engine speed. Strict government regulations for certification and availability of substitute will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some 3.9 billion people representing just over half of the world’s population and implementing stringent quality-improvement processes and driving a multi-year frontline sales transformation to improve customer satisfaction and sales performance. Increased per capita income in this region (according to World Bank report). Population with enormous projected growth has important implications in terms of economic development. The vehicle production is growing, which in turn would push the demand for Vehicle Pillars. The market for Vehicle is expected to grow with an increase in demand for automobile. This was largely due to the rapid pace of growth seen in the developing economies in China, India, Japan, Thailand and Indonesia.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market, by Valves

• Pneumatic EGR Valve

• Electric EGR Valve

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market, by Vehicle type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market, by Engines

• Gasoline

• Diesel

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market

• Unipres Corporation

• Kirchhoff Automotive Gmbh

• Tianjin Toyotetsu Automobile

• Toyotomi Kiko Co

• G-Tekt Corporation

• Martinrea International

• Delphi

• Denso

• Korens

• Mahle

• Continental

• LongSheng Tech

• Meet

• Baote Precise Motor

• BARI

