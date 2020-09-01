Global Transradial Access Devices Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Transradial Access Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



The report includes factors that affect market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the transradial access devices market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Global Transradial Access Devices Market

Various devices are introduced in the transradial access devices market which is used in the treatment of these diseases. The increasing cases of arterial disorders such as atherosclerosis are expected to be the major driver of the global market. Obese patients are more prone to diseases. Rise in obesity and the diabetic population has boosted the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity rates have tripled since 1975 across the globe. Over US$ XX Mn adults of age 18 years and above were found corpulent around the globe.

However, the lack of skilled professionals, high costs involved in the placement and maintenance of vascular access devices, risks associated with radial access devices, and product recalls and failures are the major challenges for the growth of the global market for transradial access devices.

The report on global transradial access devices market covers segments such as product, application, end-user and region. Based on product, catheters market accounted the largest XX% share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate thanks to mounting occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity, and budding amount of interventional and angiography procedures.

Region-wise, North America is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. approximately 610,000 people die every year because of heart disease. Moreover, according to the CDC, nearly 370,000 people die annually due to coronary heart disease in the U.S.A, which is the most common seen type of heart disease in the U.S.A.

Europe holds the second position in the transradial access devices market because of the increasing focus of market players in Europe, growing prevalence of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), and growing prevalence of cancer in Germany, France, and Italy. Strokes have also become a rising concern. According to the Stroke Association in 2017, U.K., nearly XX Mn stroke survivors live in the U.K. All the factors mentioned above are expected to drive the European transradial access devices market.

Global Transradial Access Devices Market

The reports cover detail dynamics and key developments in the global transradial access devices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. The major players in the transradial access devices market are launching new and innovative products and receiving regulatory approvals for their products to enhance their product portfolio. Such as, on March 2017, Teleflex Incorporated declared the 510(k) clearances by the USFDA of the Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter and Spectre Guidewire. The Twin-Pass Torque Dual Access Catheter was commercially launched in the U.S and other economies, whereas Spectre Guidewire was commercially launched in the U.S.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Transradial Access Devices Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Transradial Access Devices Market.

Scope of the Global Transradial Access Devices Market

Global Transradial Access Devices Market, By Product

• Catheters

• Guide wires

• Sheath & Sheath Introducers

• Accessories

• Others

Global Transradial Access Devices Market, By Application

• Drug Administration

• Fluid & Nutrition Administration

• Blood Transfusion

• Diagnostics & Testing

• Others

Global Transradial Access Devices Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Others

Global Transradial Access Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Transradial Access Devices Market

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Terumo Corporation

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Smiths Medical

• Medtronic

• Edward Lifesciences Corporation

• Merit Medical Systems

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Nipro Medical Corporation

• Angiodynamics, Inc.

• Ameco Medical

• Oscor Inc

