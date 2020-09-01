Drug Screening Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product & Services (Drug Screening Products, Drug Screening Services), by Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral and Others), by End User and by Geography

Drug Screening Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 4.99 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Drug screening is the process of chemical analysis designed to test patients for drug abuse and to test the use of drugs and substances that are not permitted in specific occupations or athletic competitions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The drug screening market based on products and services has been divided into drug screening products and drug screening services. The drug screening products segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. Based on sample type is segmented into the urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. The urine sample segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares for the market. The market based on end-users has been divided into workplaces, criminal justice systems, and law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools and colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories. The workplace testing segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market.

Geographically, North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for drug screening. The growth in this region is attributed to factors such as increasing consumption of illicit drugs, government funding for curb drug abuse and the laws for supporting drug screening.

Key Highlights:

• Drug screening market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the drug screening market.

• Drug screening market segmentation on the basis product & services, sample type, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Drug screening market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Drug Screening market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the drug screening market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for drug screening market.

Some of the major players in the drug screening market include

• Alere (US)

• Drägerwerk (Germany)

• Thermo Fisher (US)

• OraSure (US)

• Alfa Scientific Designs (US)

• Premier Biotech (US)

• Lifeloc (US)

• Shimadzu (Japan)

• Siemens Healthineers (US)

• MPD, Inc. (US)

• LabCorp (US)

• Quest Diagnostics (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Drug and alcohol testing laboratories

• Drug and alcohol testing product manufacturing companies

• Rapid drug screening device manufacturers

• Law enforcement agencies

• Research and consulting firms

• Healthcare providers

• Government agencies

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Drug Screening market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Drug Screening market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Drug Screening market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Drug Screening market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Drug Screening Market Report:

The Research report segments the drug screening market based on product & services, sample type, end-user and geography

Drug Screening Market, By Product & Services:

• Drug Screening Products

• Analytical Instruments

• Rapid Testing Devices

• Consumables

• Drug Screening Services

Drug Screening Market, By Sample Type:

• Urine

• Breath

• Oral Fluid

• Hair

• Other Samples

Drug Screening Market, By End User:

• Workplace

• Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

• Drug Treatment Centers

• Pain Management Centers

• Schools and Colleges

• Hospitals

• Individual users

• Drug testing laboratories

Drug Screening Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Drug Screening Market

• Breakdown of Europe Drug Screening Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Drug Screening Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Drug Screening Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Drug Screening Market

