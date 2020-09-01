Insomnia Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027): By Prescription Sleep Aids, Over-the-Counter Sleep Aids, Non-pharmacological Treatment, and Region

Insomnia Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

As per the scientific proofs reported by American Psychiatric Association (APA) about one third of the adults suffer with insomnia during their generation. Insomnia is a sleep disorder where in the person faces difficultly to remain asleep or sleep. The symptoms of insomnia are depression, daytime sleepiness, low stamina and irritability. It is a highly prevalent disorder that affect millions of individuals, globally. Insomnia-related conditions are caused because of disturbance in chronic pain, circadian rhythm, hyperthyroidism, psychological stress, menopause, and other medical conditions. Furthermore, excessive use of drugs such as alcohol, caeine, and nicotine could lead to insomnia. This syndrome can be diagnosed in sleep laboratories using various diagnostic devices. Depending on the period of the disorder, insomnia disease segmented into three types, chronic, acute, and transient insomnia. In transient insomnia, the symptoms persevere from a few days to few weeks. Acute insomnia perseveres for several weeks. Chronic insomnia last for months to a few years.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Insomnia Market Drivers and Restrains

An increasing in the launch of new sleep-inducing drugs, devices, and treatments is anticipated to drive the insomnia market growth. For example, the Insomnia Clinic in Bloomsbury has developed a new treatment for insomnia. The clinical trials for the Insomnia showed positive results where 80% of the patients displayed remarkable improvements. Likewise, Eisai Inc has developed a drug called lemborexant (dual orexin receptor antagonist), adual orexin receptor antagonist that anticipated to be effective for the treatment of the older population with insomnia. Positive results and low price of devices are predictable to be the major factors promoting demand for devices. Insomnia therapeutic devices have started gaining traction in developed countries such as Norway, Switzerland, Australia and Ireland. Medical devices have benefits like the fast onset of sleep and longer sleep maintenance among patients who have negative results through drugs. New technical devices like Alpha-Stim AID, Ebb Insomnia Therapy, and Fisher Wallace Stimulator have already received approvals from FDA. The Lemborexant, a novel Orexin Receptor Antagonist (ORA) by Eisai is anticipated to be launched in the early phase during forecast period.

Manufacturers in the Insomnia are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Insomnia Market Segmentation Analysis

The global insomnia market is segmented based on treatment type and regionally. In terms of therapy type, it is split into non-pharmacological and pharmacological therapy. Non-pharmacological therapy is further categorized into hypnotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, medical devices, and other non-pharmacological therapy. In pharmacological therapy is further divided into over-the-counter sleep aids and prescription sleep aids. Furthermore, Prescription Sleep Aids market subdivided into non-benzodiazepines, benzodiazepines, orexin antagonists, melatonin receptor antagonists, and other prescription sleep aids. Whereas, Over-the-Counter Sleep Aids market segmented into antihistamines, melatonin, valerian roots and other herbal & dietary supplements. Based on region, it is studied across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East Africa.

Insomnia Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Insomnia Market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America had hold the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific without Japan is also expected to be a dominant region for the insomnia market’s growth. The reason for this is attributable to the increasing shift-related work in this region causing numerous sleep disorders. The rising urban population in this region has also driven the market’s expansion. Indonesia, India, and China are expected to be leading regions for the market’s growth in this region. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), approximately XX million adults in the United State suffered from insomnia disease. This is a result of the unhealthy lifestyle and rising stress levels among the population. Apart from the U.S., Canada has also highly contributed to the insomnia market’s growth in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Insomnia Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Insomnia Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Insomnia Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Insomnia Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Insomnia Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Insomnia Market

Insomnia Market, by Prescription Sleep Aids

• Non-benzodiazepines

• Benzodiazepines

• Orexin Antagonists

• Melatonin Receptor Antagonists

• Other Prescription Sleep Aids

Insomnia Market, by Over-the-Counter Sleep Aids

• Antihistamines

• Melatonin

• Valerian Roots

• Other Herbal & Dietary Supplements

Insomnia Market, Non-pharmacological Treatment

• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTI)

• Hypnotherapy

• Other Alternative Therapies

Insomnia Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Insomnia Market, Major Players

• Astellas

• Biocodex S A

• Consumer Healthcare Inc.

• Dainippon Sumitomo

• ECR Pharmaceuticals

• Eisai Co.

• Flynn Pharma

• Johnson and Johnson

• Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc.

• Merck and Co. Inc.

• Neurim

• Pernix Therapeutics

• Pfizer Inc

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Sanofi Pasteur

• SkyePharma

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

