Global Hybrid Operating Room Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Component, Applications, End-User and Region.

The Global Hybrid Operating Room Market was valued US$ X.2 Bn and is expected to reach2.43 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.



Market Definition:

A hybrid operating room charge is estimated approximately $3.5-$4 million to assemble, because it may be implanted with up to 100 different medical devices. The room consist of a heart-lung bypass machine, wall- or boom-mounted display monitors, angiographic imaging system. For set up of all the equipment, up to 1,400 square feet of space is required, almost double the size of a standard operating room. The global hybrid operating room market was valued US$ X.2 Bn and is expected to reach2.43 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in number surgery centres, investment in hybrid operating room, rise in number of hospitals, bending interest towards effective & affordable surgical treatment are the factors considered as growth factor for the hybrid operating room market. As per World Heart Federation, more than 17.3 million people die around the world because of cardiovascular diseases every year and the is expected to cross 20 million by 2027. Management of cardiovascular disease requires long term treatment with surgery, and expected to demand for hybrid operating rooms rise rapidly. Additionally, improved patient outcomes with less invasive procedures is second most dominating factor expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, lack of proficiency in technique and risks concomitant with hybrid operating room and high installation and operational cost are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunities for augmented reality:

Augmented reality is the most important improvement for treating patients. For example complex pelvic surgery, in which surgeons must see the different structures they have to preserve: the urethra, the vessels, and the nerves. In some complex cases, it is impossible to see these three elements. The concept of augmented reality makes everything transparent. it is an additional benefit for both the patient and the surgeon, it will be mandatory for a hospital to have a hybrid operating room.

Advice to decision-makers planning an operating room by Siemens Magazine, Marescaux:

The most important thing is to have enough space for all the devices and to give the team access to the patient. It is impossible to know what kind of equipment needed for each surgical discipline in the future. But for general surgeons, it is important to collaborate with several disciplines on the same platform. If you can perform several steps in one operation, you don’t need two or three anaesthesia’s for the patient.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Segment analysis:

By Application segment, cardiovascular application is expected to show lucrative growth during forecast period. Cardiovascular surgeons are adopting hybrid operating room technique to treat their patient, as this technique is consist of 3D printing, radiation protection, robotics is very useful for the treatment of complex cardiovascular cases like coronary artery diseases, arrhythmias, heart valve diseases. Furthermore, rise in number of patient suffering from cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the Hybrid Operating Room Market with an expected to grow at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Advancement in infrastructure in North America especially in the U.S. and Canada is boosting the market growth. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn while in U.S, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hybrid Operating Room Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hybrid Operating Room Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Hybrid Operating Room Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hybrid Operating Room Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Hybrid Operating Room Market

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Component

• Audio-visual Display Systems and Tools

• Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

• Operating Room Fixtures, Surgical Instruments

• Operating Room Communication Systems

• Intraoperative Diagnostic Devices

• Operating Tables, Surgical Booms

• Surgical Imaging Displays

• Operating Room Lights

Global Hybrid Operating Room market, By Application

• Endo-Bronchial procedure

• Cardiovascular Surgery

• Orthopaedic Surgery

• Thoracic Surgery

• Neurosurgery

Global Hybrid Operating Room market, By End-User

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Medical research Centre

• Hospitals

• Others

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Hybrid Operating Room Market

• Toshiba Corporation

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Stryker Corporation

• Imris

• Getinge AB

• Steris PLC

• Deerfield Imaging

• Trumpf medical

• Alvo Medical

• Mizuho Corporation

• Eschmann Equipment

• NDS Surgical Imaging

• Skytron LLC

• Nuvo

