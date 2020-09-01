Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, Organ System, Indication, End Users, and Region

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.1 % during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Postoperative pain is defined as a condition of tissue injury together with muscle spasm after surgery. Recently, peripheral and central sensitization has been shown within the mechanisms of postoperative pain generation.

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market Drivers and Restrains

The changing lifestyle choices such as cosmetic reconstruction and plastic surgery are boosting the postoperative pain management market. Continuous efforts by the manufacturers to develop new non-opioid drugs for global postoperative pain management market is anticipated to fuel competition in the manufactures of postoperative pain management drugs.

The increasing population and awareness about the surgical treatments in cancer and other chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) is expected to propell the demand for postoperative pain management market.The changing healthcare scenario because of technological advances consequently propel the demand for postoperative pain management globally.

Cancer treatment procedures involving mastectomy or lumpectomy require high dosage of postoperative pain management drugs. This will help to fuel the Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market in forecast period.The patient’s undergone surgery required to be treated postoperative pain management drugs. The increasing number of surgical procedures and surgical interventions in various disease conditions is expected to create immense growth opportunities for the postoperative pain management market.

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market key segmentation

Opioids are the drugs recommended by doctors to treat moderate to severe chronic pain. Opioids can be classified into three major categories strong agonists (fentanyl, oxymorphone, and morphine), mild-to-moderate agonists (codeine and hydroxycodone), and opioids with mixed receptor reactions (buprenophrine and pentazocine).

Local anthetics only provide limited pain relief frequently carry black box safety warnings and are susceptible to abuse. On the other hand the opioid misuse problem is described as a growing ‘deadly epidemic’ and a ‘national emergency’. Novel technologies introduce safe therapies that treat various types of pain.

An increase in the incidences of opioid drug abuse due to addiction, and production shortage of opioids as reported by Pfizer, are projected to hinder the growth of the postoperative pain therapeutics market in the forecast period.

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

North America highest share for global post-operative pain management market owing to increasing number of surgeries and rising burden of chronic diseases is responsible for this market growth in North America. Europe is the second largest post-operative pain management market thanks to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, government support for research & development. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market because of increasing prevalence of many diseases, huge aging population and development in healthcare infrastructure in this region has boosted market. The Middle East dominates the Middle East & Africa market due to the presence of well developed countries like Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and South Arabia. On the other hand, Africa region is expecting a healthy growth due to presence of opportunity for the development of the market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market by drug class

• Opioids

• NSAIDS

• Local Anaesthetics

• Tricyclic Antidepressants

• Antiepileptic Drugs

Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market by distribution channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Key players operating on Global Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Market by region

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals,

• Pacira BioSciences,

• Trevena,

• Heron Therapeutics,

• Pfizer,

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries,

• Novartis,

• Camarus,

• Eli Lilly,

• Abbvie INc.

• Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Adynn

• Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

• Allergan PLC

• Astellas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

• Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Holding Company Ltd.

• Biogen Inc.

• Calchan Ltd.

• Centrexion Therapeutics Corp.

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

• Durect Corporation

• Egalet Corporation

• Galapagos NV

• Genentech Inc.

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Heron Therapeutics

• Immune Pharmaceuticals

• Innovative Med Concepts Inc.

• Intelipharmaceutics International Inc.

• Lumosa Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

• Meiji Seka Pharma Co. Ltd.

• Mesoblast Ltd.

