Dry Eye Disease Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027): By Product, Distribution Channel, Treatment, and Region

Dry Eye Disease Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



Dry eye disease is also known as Keratoconjunctivitis sicca is a common condition which can be cured by treatment. Dry eye syndrome is an ocular disorder caused by the absence of tear fluid to lubricate the eyes. Dry eye disease is one of the most common eye disorders around the world and is particularly common in the elderly demographic.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers and Restrains

Common factors responsible for Dry Eye Disease, such as aging, systemic inflammatory diseases, decrease in the supportive hormones, ocular surface diseases, or surgeries that affect the cholinergic nerves, which stimulate tear secretion. They may be associated with the increasing dry eye-related diseases. The global dry eye diseases market has also been boost up by the increasing awareness among the population about this disease. Dry eye diseases is ignored by many patients, since the troublesomeness caused by it is not debilitating. But, the increasing awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of the disease has resulted in more patients proactively trying to cure the syndrome, driving the global dry eye syndrome market. Stable government support for medical research has permitted researchers to treat this condition more comprehensively and precisely. Productive research in current year, which is helping the global dry eye disease market to post a high growth rate. The popularity of self-medication by patients, High cost and limited availability of effective therapeutics remains a main restraint on the dry eye syndrome market at present. Furthermore, the expiration of patents on major drugs used in the treatment of dry eye syndrome is a major restraint on the global dry eye syndrome market.

Manufacturers in the Dry Eye Disease are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Dry Eye Disease Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of segmental analysis Dry Eye Disease Market is segmented into Product type, Distribution Channel, Treatment, and Region. Based on the type, dry eye syndrome treatment market is divided into aqueous dry eye syndrome and evaporative dry eye syndrome. In terms of Product market is segmented into Artificial Tears, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Punctal Plugs and Secretagogue. According to the ARVO journal, evaporative dry eye disease is more common as compared to aqueous dry eye disease. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into cyclosporine, corticosteroids, artificial tears, and punctual bags. According to the NCBI, among dry eye patients over 65 years of age XX% apply artificial tears and XX % of them stayed eye care professionals before starting any medications. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented as online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

Dry Eye Disease Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Dry Eye Disease Market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America had hold the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of presence of key market players associated with the dry eye syndrome treatments and huge patient population. According to, America Journal of Ophthalmology, more than XX million U.S. adults are treatment with dry eye disease. The high occurrence of lifestyle disorders that rise the chances of contracting dry eye disease in this region is a major driver factor for the North America. Medicines like pain relievers, antihistamines, and antidepressants, which is proliferating in North America, also reportedly growth the risk of dry eye syndrome. Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest market over the forecast period and nearly follow by North America in terms of profits.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Dry Eye Disease Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Dry Eye Disease Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Dry Eye Disease Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Dry Eye Disease Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Dry Eye Disease Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Market

Dry Eye Disease Market, by Product

• Artificial Tears

• Anti-inflammatory Drugs

• Punctal Plugs

• Secretagogue

Dry Eye Disease Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Independent Pharmacies and Drug Stores

• Online Pharmacies

Dry Eye Disease Market, by Type

• Evaporative Dry

• Aqueous Dry

Dry Eye Disease Market, by Treatment

• Cyclosporine

• Corticosteroids

• Lubricant Eye drops

• Punctual Bags

• Artificial Tears

• Drugs

Dry Eye Disease Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Dry Eye Disease Market, Major Players

• Novartis AG (Alcon)

• ALLERGAN

• Johnson & Johnson

• Vision Care

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Vo. Ltd.

• Shire

• OASIS Medical

• Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• AFT Pharmaceuticals

• I-Med Pharma Inc.

• Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• Scope Ophthalmics Ltd.

• Sanofi Pasteur

• Serum Institute

• Bavarian Nordic

• CSL Ltd.

• Emergent Biosolutions, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Gilead Sciences

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals

• Novavax, Inc.

• SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc

