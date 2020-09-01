Global Healthcare IT Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product & Services, by Component, by End User and by Geography.

Global Healthcare IT Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 498.2 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6414

Healthcare IT stands for solutions offered by information technology in the healthcare industry. Healthcare IT solutions improve data management and safe exchange of health information between consumers, governments, and insurers. Additionally, Healthcare IT delivers operational cost reduction, minimizing errors in a medical facility and increased successful outcomes.

Government initiatives, technological advancement, rising investments from healthcare IT players, increasing number of patients are key driving factors behind the growth of global healthcare IT market. Also, growing demand for better healthcare facilities and increase in requirement for integrated healthcare systems are expected to drive the market for healthcare IT during forecast period. On the other hand, high maintenance and service expenditures, lack of experienced professionals and interoperability issues are major factors limiting the growth for global healthcare IT market.

Based on end user, healthcare provider solutions segment is expected to continue its dominance in 2022, due to rising demand for healthcare provider solutions and electronic health records (EHRs) to manage hospitals, pharmacies, nursing homes and others. Also, implementation of Affordability Care Act have contributed towards the market growth. EHRs, mHealth, telehealth, and digital pathology segments are expected to be the key contributors in the global market share during forecast period. Clinical solutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3%, due to implementation of several HCIT-related government initiatives and increasing demand for HCIT solutions in healthcare organizations for cost minimization in clinical features like radiation dose management, electronic medical records, vendor neutral archive (VNA), laboratory information systems, clinical decision support systems, digital pathology solution, and medical image processing & analysis systems.

Rising need to decrease escalating healthcare costs, high return on investment for HCIT solutions are trending the overall Global Healthcare IT Market. On the other hand, unwillingness among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT tools will restrain the market growth. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in Healthcare IT Market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising medical tourism and government initiatives to create eHealth platforms, will fuel the Global Healthcare IT Market in the APAC region.

IT-supporting healthcare solutions for physicians, emerging markets like China and India and innovation of new information technology in healthcare are expected to offer good openings for growth of global healthcare IT market. Additionally, increasing focus towards patient-centric healthcare facilities is expected to develop good opportunity for healthcare IT market. Some developments that have been observed in healthcare IT market are increasing use of mobile devices, growing adoption of electronic health records and wireless and cloud technology in healthcare.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Healthcare IT Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Global Healthcare IT Market.

Scope of Global Healthcare IT Market:

Global Healthcare IT Market by Product & Services:

• Healthcare Provider Solutions

o Clinical Healthcare IT Solutions

o Non-Clinical Healthcare IT Solutions

• Healthcare Payer Solutions

o Claims Management Solutions

o Analytics and Fraud Management Solutions

o Member Eligibility Management Solutions

o Provider Network Management Solutions

o Billing and Accounts (Payment) Management Solutions

o Customer Relationship Management Solutions

o Population Health Management Solutions

o Other Payer Solutions

• HCIT Outsourcing Services

o Provider HCIT Outsourcing Services

o Payer HCIT Outsourcing Services

o Operational HCIT Outsourcing Services

o IT Infrastructure Management Services

Global Healthcare IT Market by Component:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Global Healthcare IT Market by End User:

• Healthcare Payers

• Healthcare Providers

Global Healthcare IT Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Includes:

• Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group Incorporated)

• Wolters Kluwer

• United Healthcare Group

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Athenahealth, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Infor, Inc.

• EPIC Systems Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

• Ge Healthcare

• Mckesson Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Agfa Gevaert NV

• Siemens Healthcare

• NextGen Healthcare Information Systems Inc.

• CareFusion Corporation.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

• IBM

• 3M health Information Systems

• Conifer Health Solutions

• Kronos Incorporated

• Lexmark Healthcare

• Orian Health

• Wipro Technologies

• CSI Healthcare IT

• Syntel Inc.

• Spok Inc.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-healthcare-it-market/6414/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com