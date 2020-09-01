Global Thyroid Function Test Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Indication, End User and Region.

Global Thyroid Function Test Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Growing incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing awareness about thyroid disorders, increasing the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population, increasing consumption of alcohol & tobacco are some of the prominent driving factors behind the growth of the global thyroid function test market. Proactive government initiatives and financial aid have resulted in an increasing number of hospitals and clinics, specializing in diagnosing and treating are reasons for growth in the global thyroid function test market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

The TSH test segment is expected to grow a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the TSH test segment can mainly be attributed to the growing burden of thyroid disorders across the globe. Test are very popular among oncologists as the primary screening technique for the documentation of thyroid disorder. It is an identical cost-effective test performed at every main healthcare centers across the globe. Its limitations are it cannot determine the cause of fluctuating levels of TSH in the human blood.

In 2017, the hospital’s segment is projected to command the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the hospital’s segment can largely be attributed to factors such as the high volume of thyroid function tests performed in hospital-based laboratories across the globe, growing patient population (and the subsequent increase in the number of clinical tests performed in hospitals), a growing number of public healthcare, awareness campaigns which are organized by hospitals.

Geographically, the North American market is expected to share significant growth in the global thyroid function test market. The growth in the market is attributed to the existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure in North American countries like the US and Canada. Furthermore,Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the forecast period. The growth in the market can be accredited to factors like the existence of a large target patient population, growing the disposable income of the middle-class population, and civilizing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries like China and India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and, project the global thyroid function test market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global thyroid function test market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Thyroid Function Test Market

Global Thyroid Function Test Market, By Type

• TSH Tests

• T4 Tests

• T3 Tests

• Other Tests

Global Thyroid Function Test Market, By Indication

• Hypothyroidism

• Hyperthyroidism

• Thyroid Cancer

• Others

Global Thyroid Function Test Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research Laboratories & Institutes

• Other

Global Thyroid Function Test Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Thyroid Function Test Market

• Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

• Beckman Coulter, Inc.

• BioMerieux S.A.

• DiaSorin S.p.A.

• F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Quidel Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers

• Qualigen, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Kronus

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation.

• Merck KGaA

• Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

• Roche

