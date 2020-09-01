Medical Ceramics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type Material, Application and by Geography

Medical Ceramics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 14.76 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). Medical ceramics are extensively used in surgical implants, prosthetics and a number of medical tools and devices.

Medical ceramics market based on the type of material has been segmented into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioresorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. Bioinert ceramics segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market. The applications covered in this report are dental applications, orthopedic applications, cardiovascular applications, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and other applications. Plastic surgery segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares for the overall market.

Geographically, medical ceramics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold one of the largest market shares for the overall market. Growing demand for plastic surgeries, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases are some of the factors driving the overall market growth in these regions.

Key Highlights:

• Medical ceramics market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the medical ceramics market.

• Medical ceramics market segmentation on the basis type of material, application, and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Medical ceramics market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Medical ceramics market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the medical ceramics market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Medical Ceramics Market.

The major players operating in the medical ceramics market include

• CoorsTek (US)

• CeramTec (Germany)

• Kyocera (Japan)

• Morgan Advance Material (UK)

• NGK Spark Plug (Japan)

• DePuy Synthes (US)

• Zimmer Biomet (US)

• Rauschert (Germany)

• Straumann (Switzerland)

• H.C. Stark (Germany)

• 3M (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Medical ceramics manufacturing companies

• Original equipment manufacturing companies

• Suppliers and distributors of medical ceramics

• Healthcare service providers

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers (AMCs)

• Health insurance players

• Government bodies or municipal corporations

• Medical research institutes

• Business research and consulting service providers

• Venture capitalists

Scope of the Medical Ceramics Market Report:

The Research report segments the medical ceramics market based on type of material, application and geography

Medical Ceramics Market, by Type of Material:

• Bioinert Ceramics

• Zirconia

• Alumina

• Other Bioinert Ceramics

• Bioactive Ceramics

• Hydroxyapatite

• Glass

• Bioresorbable Ceramics

• Piezoceramics

Medical Ceramics Market, by Application:

• Dental Applications

• Dental Implants

• Dental Crowns & Bridges

• Braces

• Inlays & Onlays

• Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes

• Orthopedic Applications

• Joint Replacement

• Fracture fixation

• Orthobiologics

• Cardiovascular Applications

• Surgical Instruments

• Diagnostic Instruments

• Plastic Surgery

• Maxillofacial Reconstruction

• Oculo-orbital Surgery

• Dermal Fillers

• Other Applications

Medical Ceramics Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Medical Ceramics Market

• Breakdown of Europe Medical Ceramics Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Medical Ceramics Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Medical Ceramics Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Medical Ceramics Market

