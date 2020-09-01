Global Orthopaedic Devices Market – North America is expected to account for higher market share of more than 40% driven due to rising adoption of advanced and emerging orthopaedic solution in the region – Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Orthopaedic Devices Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around 5% and will exceed over USD XX billion by 2026.

Global Orthopaedic Devices Market growth is primarily driven by rising ageing population and parallel, the bone diseases. An increasing trend of alcohol intake and smoking, the emergence of diseases such as obesity, poor diet plan, and decreased physical activity also drive the market for orthopedic devices market through the forecast period.

Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Overview, By Region

North America had the highest market share in 2016. This is primarily due to decreasing physical activities, rising aging population and increased consumption of alcohol. Technological advancement in the orthopedic sector also drive the market for orthopedic devices through the forecast period.

Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Overview, By Types

Lower extremity devices had the highest market in 2016. This market is driven due to a rising aging population and increasing incidences of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. Increasing investments from the government of U.S. for healthcare sector also drive the market for Orthopaedic Devices through the forecast period.

Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Overview, By Market Players

Increasing healthcare expenditure by all the regions also drive the market for Orthopaedic Devices through the forecast period. Some of the companies operating in Orthopaedic Devices Market are DePuy Synthes, DJO Global, Medtronic, Strykar, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer, Biomet, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc. and Arthrex Inc.

Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Background

Developing countries such as China and India are increasing their investments in the healthcare sectors. Other private organizations in the developing countries also investing in the healthcare infrastructures. These factors drive the market for Orthopaedic Devices through the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Orthopaedic Devices market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Orthopaedic Devices market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Orthopaedic Devices market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Orthopaedic Devices market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Orthopaedic Devices Market Segmentation

• Global Orthopaedic Devices Market, By Type

o Upper Extremity Devices

 Shoulder

 Elbow

 Radius

 Others

o Lower Extremity Devices

 Hip

 Knee

 Foot

 Ankle

 Others

o Spine Orthopedic Devices

 Artificial Discs

 Fixation Screws

 Fixation Nail/Rod

 Fixation Plates

 Fixation Wires

o Arthroscopic Devices

o Orth biologics

 Bone Cement

 Bone Graft Substitute

 Bone Growth Factors

 Others

o Braces & Support Devices

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

