Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market – North America will account for higher market share by Region driven by growing cancer awareness, technological advancement and well established reimbursement policies – Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market size was over XX USD million is expected to grow at CAGR of around XX% by 2026.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/10123

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer observed within women after ’40s. Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) is a device that uses a transducer to detect breast cancer most efficiently with less time as compared to HHUS [hand held ultrasound system]. Therefore ABUS can potentially replace HHUS in term of saving time and more accuracy.

Increasing awareness of diseases like cancer-causing more regular check-ups or scanning that gives demand for ABUS market. A rising incidence of breast cancer is also one of the main reasons behind the increasing market of ABUS. Also reimbursement policies in countries like US giving demand for Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market.

North America has the largest market share with countries like the US that hold for maximum regional revenue share. Increasing awareness of cancer increases the number of screenings which results in demand for ABUS market. Adoption of technological advancements and government policies in the US creates the demand for Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected as one of the fastest growing ABUS markets due to breast cancer awareness campaigns by governments around the globe. China automated market is expected to increase by USD 400 million by 2024 due to cancer screening awareness at an early stage.

ABUS scanners have been classified as prone-type or supine-type scanners. These scanners use various techniques like prone water bath scanning and supine water coupled scanning using 4-7 MHz transducers. ABUS provides 3D images with more detailed structure over 2d images.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) provides detection of breast cancer with great accuracy and less time compared to HHUS. ABUS is used by hospital and diagnostic centers to large extent.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women. Dense breast tissue, large consumption of alcohol, genetic hereditary, radiation exposure, obesity are some common reasons among women that leads to breast cancer that will increase in screenings of cancer leads to higher demand in ABUS.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers are major users of ABUS. Use of ABUS in hospitals and diagnostic centers over HHUS provides accuracy in detection with less time. When ABUS is used with mammography increases the accuracy level.

Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) is one of the fastest growing markets with expected 6.6 % in the forecast period. North America will account for maximum share due to raising awareness of diseases and adopted technological advancements. Increasing cancer awareness programs all over the globe fuel the Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market Segmentation

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market, By Product Type:

• Prone

• Supine

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) Market, By End Users:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centres

• Ambulatory Care Centres

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automated-breast-ultrasound-system-abus-market/10123/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]rketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com