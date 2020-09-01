Synthetic Biology Market – Latin America Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Enabling Products and Core Products), by Technology (Genome Engineering, DND Sequencing and Others), by Application and by Geography

Synthetic Biology Market Latin America is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026 from US$ XXBn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Synthetic biology combines engineering and biology to manufacture products that are different and sustainable as compared to other living biological systems. It converges and standardizes automated construction of biological systems to expand the desired range of possible products. Many disciplines come together to create opportunities for synthetic biology that includes medicine, energy or environment. Synthetic biology in simpler words is the integration of engineering in biology using complex synthesis process to develop biologically based systems. These are in general non-existent in nature with engineering perspective applied at various hierarchical levels of biological structures. This process helps in designing at a faster rate with greater precision as well. Application of engineering principles in biology results in fabrication of biological components artificially, making changes in DNA and then assembling them into new genomes. Improvements in DNA synthesis for synthesizing modified bacterial chromosomes at a lower cost helps in the production of advanced bio-products, renewable chemicals, or bio-products that are used across various industries. Artificial biological pathways, modified organisms and redesigning of natural biological systems are all different components of synthetic biology.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Latin America synthetic biology market has been segmented into technology, product, application, and geography. Based on technology, the market is divided into bioinformatics, genome engineering, DNA sequencing, biological components and integrated systems among others. Growing technological advancement in research organizations for developing enhanced crops, organisms or chemicals has made genome engineering and DNA sequencing as some of the largest segment in terms of technology. Synthetic biology has also been bifurcated on the basis of products into enabling and core products. Use of naturally available structures to develop genetically modified products that are more sustainable and can also be used across different industries have led enabling products to hold a larger market share as compared to core products. The market for synthetic biology has been further segmented on the basis of applications into various industries. Healthcare and agriculture have formed two major segments with huge government grants and rise in cost-effective researchers have formed two major drivers for this growth.

Latin America is comparatively a weaker region when it comes to finances and infrastructure. Yet there is a huge scope of development for Latin America especially with growing foreign investments as a result of cheap labor availability. Brazil has held the largest market share with growing investment by government and rise in infrastructural development acting as some of the major drivers of this growth.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Synthetic Biology Market Latin America.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Synthetic Biology market include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

• Synthetic Genomics Inc.

• Genscript Corporation

• Amyris

• Intrexon

• Dupont

• Agilent Technologies

• Twist Bioscience

Key Target Audience:

• Research and consulting firms

• Healthcare industries

• Synthetic Biology Market Investors

• Chemical & Biofuel industries

• Pharmaceutical & drug manufacturers

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Contract research organizations (CROs) and Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

• Biotech, Food & agriculture , Pharmaceutical & drug manufacturers

• Synthetic Biology Marketing Players

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Latin America Synthetic Biology market based on product, technology, application and geography.

Synthetic Biology Market, By Product:

• Enabling

• Core

Synthetic Biology Market, By Technology:

• Genome Engineering

• DND Sequencing

• Bioinformatics

• Biological components and integrated systems

• Others

Synthetic Biology Market, By Application:

• Chemicals

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Others

Synthetic Biology Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Chile

• Others

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of Brazil Synthetic Biology market

• Breakdown of Argentina Synthetic Biology market

• Breakdown of Chile Synthetic Biology market

• Breakdown of Others Synthetic Biology market

