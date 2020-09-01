Global Apheresis Equipment Market – North America is expected to account for higher market share of more than 30% driven due to rising demand for technologically advanced automated products – Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Apheresis Equipment Market is expected to reach the market of XX million in 2026 due to some major factors including rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for automation in the separation of blood components, high demand for advanced technologies, high investment from the government for healthcare infrastructure and increasing rate of platelet donors. However, increasing cost for the products is expected to hamper the apheresis equipment market growth through 2026.

A rising rate of cardiovascular diseases including cell anaemia and leukaemia are the primary factor driving the apheresis equipment market through the forecast period. Some technological advancements such as screen navigation, continuous flow centrifugation, customized anticoagulant infusion system, automated interface system, and GUI display also drive the market for apheresis equipment.

North America is having the highest market share for apheresis equipment’s is primarily due to high support from U.S. government. The U.S. is the major country contributes more than 80% in North American region due to high investment from the government on the research and development activities on various apheresis equipment and increased adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare sector.

Asia-Pacific has the highest growth rate, primarily due to a rising rate of cardiovascular diseases and increasing development in the healthcare sector. Japan have the highest market for apheresis equipment’s in the Asia-Pacific region due to the increasing percentage of blood cancers, a rising rate of cardiovascular disorders in the country and adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare sector.

By process, plasmapheresis segment had the highest market share, primarily due to rising cases of hematological problems, and cardiovascular disorders. These two cases need the plasma transmission from a healthy person to sick person and thus, increase the market for plasmapheresis. Further, increasing demand for plasma transmission also drives the market for plasmapheresis through the forecast period.

Photopheresis process is expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period is primarily due to an increasing rate of efficiency in the case of treating CTCL. Further, advancement in the technologies used for photopheresis process and increasing rate of cancer and skin disorders also drive the market.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market Segmentation

Global Apheresis Equipment Market, By Process

o Plateletpheresis

o Leukapheresis

o Plasmapheresis

o Erythrocytapheresis

o Others (Photopheresis, Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis)

Global Apheresis Equipment Market, By Products

o Disposables

o Devices

Global Apheresis Equipment Market, By Applications

o Blood Collection

o Treatment

 Neurology

 Haematology

 Renal diseases

 Others

Global Apheresis Equipment Market, By Technology

o Centrifugation

o Membrane Filtration

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

