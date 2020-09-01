Global Addiction Treatment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Treatment Type, Drug Type, Treatment Center, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Addiction Treatment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

Rising anxieties problems across the globe, according to National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) in recent year, XX Mn adults were alcoholic, which comprised approximately XX Mn men. According to CDC survey, approximately XX Mn deaths cases are registered due to tobacco use. Therefore, addiction treatment is intended to assistance addicted persons from compulsive seeking. Similarly, addiction treatments are provided in several different settings by using a number of behavioral and pharmacological approaches. For that reason, addiction treatment leads the global market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increasing number of addicted people, rising number of drug awareness campaigns, prevention programs, and technological innovations are the factors which support the growth of addiction treatment market. The drug awareness campaigns and associated prevention programs, comprise a rise in patient awareness, lift in treatment-seeking frequency supported by growth in government involvement, and increasing attention on reduction of addiction in numerous countries. The rising in successful treatment of drug abuse with new treatments that prevent deterioration and also control drug cravings. Additionally, increasing in number of treatment centers that collaborate with private recovery amenities is penetrating the market, which helps with the increase of treatment access to a growing population. These factors are contributing in the market growth.

The report on global addiction treatment market covers segments such as Treatment Type, Drug Type, Treatment Center, Distribution Channel and Region. The Treatment Type segment includes Alcohol Addiction Treatment, Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction Treatment, Opioid Addiction Treatment, and Other Substance Addiction Treatment. Among the Treatment Type, Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction Treatment is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global Addiction Treatment market. The Drug Type segment is further sub-segmented into Bupropion, Varenicline, Acamprosate, Disulfiram, Naltrexone, Methadone, Buprenorphine, Nicotine Replacement Products, and Others. Based on Treatment Center, the global Addiction Treatment market is sub-segmented into Outpatient Treatment Centers, Residential Treatment Centers, and Inpatient Treatment Centers. Amongst them Outpatient Treatment Centers is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global Addiction Treatment market. Based on Distribution Channel, the global Addiction Treatment market is sub-segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Medical Stores and Others. Amongst them Hospital Pharmacies are accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global Addiction Treatment market.

Based on regional segment, the global Addiction Treatment market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of geography, North America, in 2018 represented a dominating share of the total addiction treatment market. This is because of rise in the number of smokers in the U.S. has increased concerns with respect health concerns for the passive smokers as well as active smokers. Asia Pacific market is expected to increase drive in forecasted period. Activities by regional governments to accomplish individuality in production of pharmaceuticals and other encouragements about the production of generics in the nations, for example, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil are going to backing the Middle East and Africa and Latin America market.

Key players operating in the Addiction Treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Alkermes Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Purdue Pharma LP, Allergan, Mylan Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Accord Healthcare, mphastar Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, BioCorRx, Cipla, Glenmark, INSYS Therapeutics, LFB Group, Lupin, Opiant Technologies, Sanofi Aventis, Sanquin, Sterinova, Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Addiction treatment providers and manufacturers of treatment products are concentrating on increasing consciousness amongst people and drug store owners about adverse effects of drug abuse and significance of abuse treatment to upsurge the customer pool. Furthermore, companies are proposing training for identification of potential drug abusers and alcohol abusers and usage of drug abuse testing to law implementation organizations. Awareness through television advertisements, newspapers, information brochures, and other media have demonstrated to be effective in restriction substance abuse crisis. Noteworthy pipeline and emphasis on research and development are the key strategies employ by leading players to boost their market occurrence. This is expected to fortify the growth of the global Addiction Treatment market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Addiction Treatment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the global Addiction Treatment market.

Scope of the Global Addiction Treatment Market

Global Addiction Treatment Market, By Treatment Type

• Alcohol Addiction Treatment

• Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction Treatment

• Opioid Addiction Treatment

• Other Substance Addiction Treatment

Global Addiction Treatment Market, By Drug Type

• Bupropion

• Varenicline

• Acamprosate

• Disulfiram

• Naltrexone

• Methadone

• Buprenorphine

• Nicotine replacement products

• Others surgical

Global Addiction Treatment Market, By Treatment Center

• Outpatient Treatment Centers

• Residential Treatment Centers

• Inpatient Treatment Centers

Global Addiction Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Medical Stores

• Others

Global Addiction Treatment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Addiction Treatment Market

• Pfizer Inc.

• Alkermes Plc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Purdue Pharma LP.

• Allergan

• Mylan Laboratories

• Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Forest Laboratories, Inc.

• Accord Healthcare

• mphastar Pharmaceuticals

• Apotex

• BioCorRx

• Cipla

• Glenmark

• INSYS Therapeutics

• LFB Group

• Lupin

• Opiant Technologies

• Sanofi Aventis

• Sanquin

• Sterinova

• Sun Pharmaceuticals

