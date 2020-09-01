Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, Dosage Forms and Region

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Drivers and Restrains:

Osteoarthritis (OA), known as degenerative joint disease or degenerative arthritis, is the most commonly arising chronic condition that affects the joints and to severe joint pain and inability to easily move of the affected body parts. Osteoarthritis can be treated by several treatments, which include exercise for reducing joint pain, and pain medications. Pain medication includes drugs, such as paracetamol, naproxen, ibuprofen, etc. Currently, there is no cure for osteoarthritis, but the treatment is intended at managing the symptoms such as limited range of movement in a joint, affected joints may bulge after lengthy activity, clicking or a cracking sound after a joint bends, pain may also increase after activity or towards the end of the day.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global osteoarthritis drugs market expected to witness significant growth rate owing to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of osteoarthritis disorders, and growing awareness of diseases like degenerative bone disease. For instance, According to the World health Organization (WHO), 9.6% of men and 18.0% of women aged over 60 years have indicative osteoarthritis worldwide. Among those 80% with osteoarthritis will have limitations in movement and 25% cannot perform their major daily activities of life. This high prevalence generates a requirement for OA pain drugs.

However, Lack of seriousness in treating arthritis differently than conditions like old age is restraining the market growth at global level. Loss of patent exclusivity of branded therapies, the side effects of the drugs, more awareness and promising drugs that may impulse the market growth during upcoming period. Additionally, there are many osteoarthritis research studies ongoing on cartilage (the lubricating surface in the joint). The work is being complete to re-grow the cartilage using stem cells treated with molecules to aid their growth. Hence, continuing research and rising government funding to provide new lucrative opportunities for the growth of the osteoarthritis drugs market.

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis:

Base on the drugs class, the global osteoarthritis drugs market has been segmented into NSAIDs, opioids, viscosupplements, and corticosteroids. The Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. They are found to be the most commonly used drugs to ease pain, inflammation, and stiffness that come with arthritis, bursitis, and tendinitis. Therefore, NSAIDs have been an important drugs for the symptoms of osteoarthritis for a very long time. They are also cheap and often among the first medicines prescribed for people with achy joints.

Based on the distribution channel, the global osteoarthritis drugs market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Among these, the hospital pharmacies segment held a major share of the market in 2018, followed by retail pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is projected to continue this trend during forecast period due to acceptance of advanced treatment options requiring hospitalization. The online pharmacies segment is likely to expand at a considerable CAGR of XX% during the near future, owing to easy availability of over the-counter drugs at home at a discounted price.

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global osteoarthritis drugs market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the osteoarthritis drugs market owing to high receiving of viscosupplementation agents in the U.S. and presence of key players in the region. One in every five adults in the U.S. has doctor diagnosed arthritis by according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rising incidence of osteoarthritis leading to disability, demanding advanced therapies and disease modifying drugs, are driving the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significantly high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, due to improving health care infrastructure, rising investments in research and development in countries such as China and India, and high acceptance of viscosupplementation agents in Japan. Moreover, Japan is the second-largest market for viscosupplementation products after the U.S., which in turn is anticipated to further increase the market in Asia Pacific in the upcoming period.

A report covers the recent development in market for osteoarthritis drugs market i.e. In May 2017, Sanofi Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Kevzara (sarilumab) injection, which aids in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In February 2014, Bioventus announced agreement with Galderma to gain access to DUROLANE, which is used in pain relief of joints in osteoarthritis. In December 2017, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. announced acquisition of GeneQuine Biotherapeutics GmbH’s asset, GQ-203 (now known as FX201). It is a non-opioid therapeutic developed for symptomatic pain relief in knee osteoarthritis.

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Pfizer Inc., Horizon Pharma plc, Ferring B.V., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., and Bioventus, Inc. Manufacturers in the osteoarthritis drugs are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global osteoarthritis drugs market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global osteoarthritis drugs market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global osteoarthritis drugs market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by drug class, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global osteoarthritis drugs market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market:

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Drug Class:

• NSAIDs

• Opioids

• Viscosupplements

• Corticosteroids

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Topical

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Dosage Forms:

• Solid

• Liquid

• Semi-solid

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, Major Players:

• Bayer Healthcare

• Lifecore Biomedical LLC

• Merck Serono

• Pfizer Consumer Healthcare

• Iroko Pharmaceuticals

• Sanofi SA

• Smith & Nephew PLC

• Zimmer Biomet

• Abbott Laboratories

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• ABIOGEN PHARMA S.p.A

• Horizon Pharma plc.

• Ferring B.V.

• Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

• Medivir

• Bioventus, Inc.

• Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

• Regeneron, and

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

