Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Connectivity Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 65.5 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Smart insulin pens are used to deliver insulin for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The purpose of smart insulin pens is to avoid extra dosages, to maintain the systematic record of dosages and to convert information about computer-based records. Smart insulin pens have additional features such as memory function, dose recorder, and data transfer.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increase in the prevalence of diabetes in addition to the rise in the demand for smart insulin pens and lesser cost of insulin pumps and painless injections are expected to drive factors to the global Smart insulin pens market. Additionally, advancements in technology and linking resources from all around the domain to create opportunities for the growth of the smart insulin pens market during the forecast period.

The report covers in-depth analysis of driving factors and opportunities for gaining the key insight of the market. The report emphasizes on all the key trends that play a significant role in the enlargement of the market from 2019 to 2026.

Based on the application, the type 1 diabetes segment expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. Type 1 diabetes is a chronic and autoimmune disorder characterized by the advanced destruction of the pancreas causing loss of insulin secretion and production. However, the type of diabetes is unusual, still, it is observing a 3% increase every year especially among children. Type 1 diabetes treatment is facilitated by the administration of various types of insulin similarities in the market.

Bluetooth connected smart insulin pen segment is estimated to hold dominate XX% market share during the forecast period because of the rise of Bluetooth connected smart insulin pens in the North America smart insulin pens market. Bluetooth connected smart insulin pens logs injected insulin measures directly to the patient’s digital blood glucose through the Bluetooth wireless interface. The software records each dose accurately and transfers readings into MRAM.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the smart insulin pens market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific offers lucrative prospects for market developments thanks to high population, dietary habits, awareness of problem which might led by diabetes, and incidence of diabetic patients. Furthermore, the low cost of the device as compared to the insulin pen further increases the demand for pens in the region.

The report covers the recent development in the smart insulin pens market in July 2018, companion medical Inc., which is an us-based establishment received CE mark approval in the European combination for in pen smart insulin pen other than for diabetes management smartphone application for expanding its global footprint.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global smart insulin pens market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global smart insulin pens market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global smart insulin pens market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global smart insulin pens market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Smart Insulin Pens Market

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, By Product

• Smart Insulin Pen

• Adaptors for Conventional Pen

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, By Connectivity Type

• Bluetooth

• USB

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, By Application

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Type 2 Diabetes

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Online Sales

• Retail Pharmacy

• Diabetes Clinics & Centers

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Smart Insulin Pens Market

• Digital Medics Pty Ltd

• Companion Medical Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Diamesco Co.Ltd.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

• Insulet Corporation

• Bigfoot biomedical

