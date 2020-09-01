Global Alternators Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Voltage Range, Rotor Type, Application Industry, and Region

Global Alternators Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Alternators are used in modern automobiles to charge the battery and to power the electrical system when its engine is running. Until the 1960s, automobiles used DC dynamo generators with commutators. With the availability of affordable silicon diode rectifiers, alternators were used instead. Alternating consumption of current is use in different sectors, such as automotive, gas, industrial manufacturing, etc. Therefore, demand for alternators has promised an positive growth across the globe. Market also show positive factors due to soaring demand for power in recent years. Additionally, rising investments in the construction industry and the industrial infrastructure sectors, particularly in the upcoming economies, have generated lucrative opportunities for alternators.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the voltage range, the low voltage alternator segment is projected to remain the leading segment because of its growing demand in the automotive sector. We expect that the low voltage segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for back-up power in several developing country and towns is also estimated to fuel the demand for low voltage alternators during the forecast years.

Geographically, North America held a dominant position in the market in 2017, the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate in coming years. There will be shift in regional dominance, because of the remarkable growth of the automotive industry in countries such as South Korea and India among other developing economies in given region. Furthermore, the emergence of various industrial sectors in these countries is also likely to create a demand for alternators in the coming years. The predictable economic development and growth of sectors such as telecommunication and railways industry will prove to be instrumental to the dominance of Asia Pacific in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global alternators market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global alternators market.

Scope of Global Alternators Market

Global Alternators Market, By Voltage Range

• Low Voltage (0V – 1,000V)

• Medium Voltage (1,000V – 4,160V)

• High Voltage (4,161V – 15,000V)

Global Alternators Market, By Rotor Type

• Salient Pole

• Smooth Cylindrical

• Others

Global Alternators Market, By Application Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Marine

• Power Plant

• Stand-by Power

• Mining

• Others

Global Alternators Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Alternators Market

• Valeo Group (France)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• The Bosch Group (Germany)

• Mitsuba Corporation (Japan)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• Lucas Electrical, Ltd. (U.K.)

• Controlled Power Technologies, Ltd. (U.K.)

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

• ASIMCO Technologies Ltd. (China)

• Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan)

• Cummins, Inc. (U.S.)

• Emerson Electric, Co. (U.S.)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Alternators Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Alternators Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Alternators Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Alternators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Alternators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Alternators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Alternators Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Alternators by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Alternators Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Alternators Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Alternators Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

