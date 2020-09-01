Global Infusion Pump Device Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 TO 2026) – By Product, Application, End-user, and Region.

Global Infusion Pump Device Market was valued at US$ 15.25 bn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.



Infusion Pump Device Market is segmented by product, application, end user, and region. Infusion pump market has the predominate usage in hospitals, home care setting, ambulatory care setting, academic and research institutes.

Infusion pumps are external devices used in health care to administer the medication, nutrients, and fluids to the patient’s body in precise amounts and in a controlled manner by intravenous, subcutaneous and arterial routes. The infusion pumps are of two types, one for fixed use and the other for portable use.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Some of the Infusion Pump Device Market drivers include the increasing technological advancements, a rise in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenario, and availability of clinical evidence for the safety and efficacy procedures. Nowadays, patients are aware of better healthcare options and are ready to invest in rising healthcare expenditures, changing demographics as well as lifestyles leading to an increased prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases. In general, infusion pumps are preferred for analgesics, chemotherapeutic drugs, fluids, and insulin, because patients who use these medications need an accurate and conditional dose.

Geographically, Infusion Pump Device Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Overall, North America is the largest market for the infusion pump and is expected to hold the largest market share because of the advanced technologies that are steadily increasing in these countries. The Asia-Pacific region offers many opportunities and is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of around 7.5% over the 2016-2022 period. Many minuscule players are looking forward to investment in the Asia Pacific market due to a sizable patient pool and incremental utilization of infusion pump further boosting the overall Infusion Pump Device Market.

The key players in the Infusion Pump Device Market include Animas/Johnson & Johnson, Baxter, B. Braun, CareFusion, Covidien, Fresenius Kabi, Hospira, I-Flow, Insulet, IRadimed, Medtronic, Moog, Roche, Smiths Group, Tandem.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Infusion Pump Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Infusion Pump Device Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Infusion Pump Device Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Infusion Pump Device Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Infusion Pump Device Market:

Global Infusion Pump Device Market, By Product:

• Devices

o Volumetric Infusion Pumps

o Syringe Infusion Pumps

o Insulin Infusion Pumps

o Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

 Disposable Infusion Pumps

 Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps

o Enteral Infusion Pumps

o Patient-controlled Analgesia (PCA) Infusion Pumps

o Implantable Infusion Pumps

• Accessories/Consumables

o Dedicated Accessories/Consumables

 Volumetric Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

 Enteral Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

 Insulin Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

 Syringe Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

 Ambulatory Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

 PCA Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

 Implantable Infusion Pump Accessories/Consumables

o Non-dedicated Accessories/Consumables

 Infusion Catheters

 IV/Administration Sets

 Needleless Connectors

 Cannulas

 Tubing and Extension Sets

 Valves

 Other Non-dedicated Accessories/Consumables

Global Infusion Pump Device Market, By Application:

• Chemotherapy/Oncology

• Diabetes

• Gastroenterology

• Analgesia/Pain Management

• Paediatrics/Neonatology

• Haematology

• Other Applications

Global Infusion Pump Device Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Ambulatory Care Settings

• Academic and Research Institutes

Global Infusion Pump Device Market, By Region:

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW):

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in Market Global Infusion Pump Device Market, Company Profiles:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Baxter

• B. Braun

• CareFusion

• Covidien

• Fresenius Kabi

• Hospira

• I-Flow

