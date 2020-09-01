Global Lead Acid Battery Market : Forecasting and Analysis (2019-2026) – by Type, Construction Type, Technology, End User and Region

Global Lead Acid Battery Market was valued at USD 59.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 95.10 billion by 2026, by a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Drivers:

• Increasing demand for e-bikes and electric vehicles and UPS systems.

• Less maintenance and substitution costs, and reducing dependence on conventional fuel technologies.

• Increasing demand from the telecommunication, automotive, power, oil and gas and healthcare sector is anticipated as a fresh new opportunity in this market.

• Lead–acid batteries have low cost and are easily rechargeable power devices. Hence, these play a major role in generation of backup power in developing economies such as India, China, Mexico, Indonesia, and South Korea.

• Increasing private investments are likely to offer growth opportunities for lead–acid battery market.

• The growing disposable income and improving the lifestyle of peoples is consequently, leading to an increase in the use of electrical devices which contributes to the demand for lead-acid batteries.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Restrains:

• Stringent lead emission standards and regulations aimed at regulating lead and residue discharge that are likely to hamper growth of lead-acid battery market

• Shift towards lithium-ion batteries is restraining lead acid battery market.

• Risks of battery explosion due to overcharging.

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global lead acid battery market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. APAC is expected to lead the market with CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Owing to increased application rate in automotive, oil and gas, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors. Additionally, growing construction industry in emerging countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam is anticipated to fuel the utilization of lead acid battery.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit second number market growth owing to increasing number of offshore and onshore renewable energy installations in Germany, Italy, Sweden, and the UK. Additionally, growing population and rising disposable income in the region are likely to propel the demand for passenger cars, which in turn is expected to aid in industry expansion.

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Recent Highlights

• Gravita India company signed a contract with Amara Raja Batteries for lead acid battery scrap collection and recycling arrangements.

• Recently Johnson Controls announced the release of VARTA Start – Stop Service Program (VSSP 2.1) to carry out battery replacements in a user-friendly manner.

• Hyster-Yale Group and GNB Industrial Power have collaborated to provide quality lead acid batteries for materials handling equipment.

• On 14 may 2019 GNB Industrial Power, a division of Exide Technologies announced that Hyster-Yale Group has certified the use of GNB LIFTFORCE LPX lithium ion batteries in its Class one sit down counterbalance Hyster and Yale lift trucks.

• GS Yuasa Corporation is a Japan-based lead acid battery manufacturer, which is also concentrating on the overseas markets through mergers and acquisitions.

• Recently Johnson controls made partnership with the China’s largest e-commerce company JD.Com Inc. to supply automotive batteries to both automotive retailers and customers in China.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Lead Acid Battery Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Lead Acid Battery Market.

Scope of Report

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation by Type

• Stationary

• Motive

• Starting, Lighting, and Ignition

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation by Construction Type

• Flooded

• Sealed

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation by Technology

• Basic Lead Acid Battery

• Advanced Lead Acid battery

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation by End User

• Automotive

• Motor Cycles

• Motive Power

• Renewable Power

• UPS & Telecom

• Industrial

• Commercial & Residential

• Others (Wheelchairs, etc.)

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Segmentation by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Lead Acid Battery Market Major key players

• EnergySys Limited

• Exide Industries Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International Plc.

• GS Yuasa Corporation

• Amar Raja Batteries Ltd

• HOPPECKE

• HBL Power Systems Limited

• C&D Technologies, Inc.

• East Penn Manufacturing Co.

• FIAMM Energy Technology

• Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

• Trojan Battery Company.

• Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd.

• B.B. Battery Co. Ltd.

• Berhad, Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

• ATLASBX Co. Ltd.

• AC Delco Corporation

• First National Battery Corporation.

