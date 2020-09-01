Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market by Location Type (Onshore and Offshore), by Equipment Type (Flow meters, Acoustic Sensors, Cable Sensors, and Others) and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market was valued US$ 2.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment are used to detect leakage of materials from the pipeline, in order to alert about the leak incidents. The leakage of oil & gas into the environment can cause substantial damage to the living & non-living, surroundings. Different technologies are available to detect the leak from pipelines, depending on the nature of the fluid & gas in the pipeline and the leak size. An increasing incidents of oil and gas pipeline leakages are contributing in the growth of the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market. If not controlled in time or not taken necessary precautions, such leakage incidences can convert into hazardous form or major accidents and have drastic effects on environment and other living & non-living surroundings and infrastructure.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market is segmented by location, by type, by Equipment and by Region. By location, global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market is segmented into onshore and offshore. Among these onshore segment held 65% market share in 2018 and expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Currently, the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment installed is more in number on onshore locations as compared to offshore locations. As the offshore exploration activities have been on a rise in recent years after 2015 the utilization of leak detection equipment has also increased at offshore locations.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

By geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, MEA & Africa, APAC, and Latin America. North America leading the global market with xx% of market share over forecast period due to the continuous increasing awareness & demand for leak detectors in oil and gas sector and ongoing pipeline projects in various countries of this region. Additionally, increasing R&D activities and installation of smart leak detection systems are expected to boost growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

On the other hand the Europe market is expected to contribute significant growth in the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market because of the numerous government initiatives & activities and the developments made by major market players.

Furthermore, the increasing import and export activities of oil & gas, technological advancements, and stringent regulatory and environmental standards across the Asia Pacific region, countries like China and India have shown a significant growth in oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

Major Players in the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the safety, precautions & various operations in this sector. In recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment. R & D, continuously arising new technologies and innovations fueling the competition in the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market. Some of the key players operating in this market are Schneider Electric SE, Synodon Inc., Siemens AG., Flir Systems, Inc. and Atmos International Limited. Among all of these Schneider Electric SE exhibit highest market share over forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market – Overview

This research report categorizes the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market by Location, by Type, by Equipment type, and by region.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market Segmented by Location:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market Segmented by Type:

• Oil

• Gas

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market Segmented Equipment Type:

• Fiber optic sensors

• Pressure sensors

• Infra-red detection

• Flow meters

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

North America in the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market is anticipated to register significant market growth during the forecast period. North America will contribute large share to the growth, because of the continuous increasing awareness & demand for leak detectors in oil and gas sector and ongoing pipeline projects in various countries of this region. Furthermore, increasing R&D activities and installation of smart leak detection systems are expected to boost growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to contribute significant growth in the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market because of the numerous government initiatives & activities and the developments made by major market players.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market

Furthermore, the increasing import and export activities of oil & gas, technological advancements, and stringent regulatory and environmental standards across the Asia Pacific region, countries like China and India have shown a significant growth in oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market.

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market Dynamics:

Increasing oil & gas leakage incidents, growing pipeline infrastructure activities are some of the major factors responsible to boost growth of the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market. In addition to this, regulatory policies made by government & environmental standards, in developed and developing economies are also contribute in the growth of the market.

Government as well as major players have increased their focus on advanced, innovative and portable leak detectors to maintain higher safety standards are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Expansion and alteration of existing and new construction projects, industries, and rapid urbanization across the globe are some of the factors contributing to boost the growth of the market. There is continuous requirement of examining to leaks caused by corrosion are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Considering the adverse effects of oil and gas pipeline leakage, governments in major countries have made leak detection systems mandatory in the companies. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) registered guidelines & rules to improve regulations for hazardous liquid & gases carrying pipelines to avoid any minor or major leakage incidences. In addition to this Recently, US Department of Transportation and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) implemented Liquids Mega Rule to install leak detection systems in all hazardous gas or liquid pipelines infrastructure.

Most of the oil & gas pipeline leakages happen due to corrosion. Corrosion is the major problem leading to leakages of pipelines. The main reason for corrosion is, the corrosive characteristics of the fluid or gas being transported through pipelines. Similarly some other reasons like, chemical attack, bacterial corrosion, inadequate or defective coatings from inner and outer surface of pipelines, and many other factors which are discussed in report in brief. Corrosion or leakage, if not taken care & controlled in time, it can attribute to the heavy costs for the replacements and repairs. It can even cause adverse damage to the environment & other infrastructure. To avoid or control leakage caused due to corrosion, continuous monitoring is required, which is also a challenge in this market.

Major Players in the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the safety, precautions & various operations in this sector. In recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment. R & D, continuously arising new technologies and innovations fueling the competition in the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market.

Company Profiles

The major players operating in the Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market are:

• Schneider Electric SE

• Synodon Inc.

• Siemens AG.

• Flir Systems, Inc.

• Atmos International Limited

• ClampOn AS

• TTK-Leak Detection System

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Pentair PLC

• PSI AG

• Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

• Pure Technologies Ltd

