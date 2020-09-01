Global Tire Derived Fuel Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, End-user, and Region

Global Tire Derived Fuel Market was valued US$ XXBn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Fuel prices are increasing continuously, and there is no sign of relief in the future. Demand for fossil fuel is in elevation, and the fuel is still the leading natural resource used in cement-manufacturing facilities. The cement industry depends greatly on coal, coke, and oil to fire kilns, and it can consume as much as 300,000 tons of coal per facility per year. Presently, cement-manufacturing companies use tire-derived fuel (TDF) to supplement their primary fuel for firing cement kilns.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In term of end-user, the cement manufacturing segment dominated the global tire-derived fuel market with a 41% share in terms of value in 2017. The segment was followed by the pulp and paper mills segment. As well, cement manufacturing companies use whole tires and shredded tires to supplement their primary fuel for firing cement kilns. Several characteristics, such as high british thermal unit (BTU) value, make scrap tires a desired fuel source for cement kilns. High temperatures and lengthy fuel residence time in a kiln allow the complete combustion of tires. Therefore, there is no smoke, odor, or visible emissions from the tires.

The global tire-derived fuel market is greatly fragmented, with a huge number of local and international players providing tire-derived fuel services. Leading players dominate the market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the tire-derived fuel market in 2017. Japan is one of the foremost consumers of tire-derived fuel in Asia Pacific. The country considered more than 30% share of the tire-derived fuel market in Asia Pacific in 2017. In 2017, more than 1 million tons of scrap tires were generated in Japan. Out of these, 95% of tires were reprocessed and re-used. In Japan, more than 650 thousand tons of the tire-derived fuel was used in cement plants, paper mills, and steel plants in 2017. The country is narrowly followed by India, with a consumption of more than 620 thousand tons of tire-derived fuel in 2017.

Report analyzes and estimates the tire-derived fuel market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Bn& tons) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study contains drivers and restraints of the global tire-derived fuel market. It also covers the influence of these drivers and restraints on demand for tire-derived fuel during the forecast period. Also, report highlights opportunities in the tire-derived fuel market at the global and regional level.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global tire derived fuelmarket dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global tire derived fuelmarket.

