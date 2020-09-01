Global USB Charger Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Charger Type, by Port, By Distribution Channel Type and By Region

Global USB Charger Market was valued US$ 31.31 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast.

Rising demand for enhanced functionality in smartphones supports growth of USB charger market. Increasing power consumption of electronic gadgets and dropped cost of charger are the key drivers of the USB charger market. Use of these devices has significantly increased in the recent years, due to the availability of internet-based application and games. Increased use of digital gadgets has boosted the USB charger market growth. Durability, portability, multiple sockets, fast charging, low cost, etc. Also 4G networks and consistent use of internet services have made gadgets less efficient in terms of power consumption. This is created a huge demand for USB charger across the globe thereby fuelling the market growth. Availability of fake products hamper growth of USB charger market.

Global USB Charger Market is segmented by product, by port, by distribution and by region. Wall Chargers, Portable Power Bank, Car Charger are charger type segment of USB charger market. In terms port, USB charger market is classified into One, Two, Three, and Four. Online and Offline are distribution channel segment of USB charger market.

Wall charger segment of USB charger market is dominating globally. Wall charger charges fast. Wall chargers supply up to 600 amps meaning that it will take shorter time to charge your cell phone. Wall charger charges the phone fast without damaging the cell phone battery. Wall charger are more convenient and durable.

Offline channel dominated the USB charger market in 2018. However online distribution channel to grow at high CAGR. Among this online segment is predicted to attain a high growth rate owing to its convenience, easy access discounts and offers offered. Busy time schedule, digitalization and attractive discount offered, convenience of online shopping, purchasing comfort, time saving, money saving are lucrative factor to buy online drives the USB charger market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest size of power bank market in a forecast. Increase in usage of smartphone holders and new applications has increased USB charger demand in the Asia Pacific. Portable media devices such as laptops and camera have a significant user base in the Asia-Pacific region. North America has saturated market thereby exhibits considerable growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global USB Charger Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global USB Charger Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global USB Charger Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global USB Charger Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global USB Charger Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global USB Charger Market

Global USB Charger Market by Charger Type:

• Wall Chargers

• Portable Power Car Charger

• Power bank

Global USB Charger Market by Port Type:

• One

• Two

• Three

• Four

Global USB Charger Market By Distribution Channel Type:

• Online

• Offline

Key Player Analysed in Global USB Charger Market:

• Monster Products

• MyCharge

• Native Union

• NCC Corp.

• Petra Industries, LLC

• PowerBurst

• Prime Wire & Cable, Inc.

• Qmadix, S2DIO

• SDI Technologies

• Sprint Corporation

• The Douglas Stewart Co.

• T-Mobile

• Tronsmart

• TYLT

• Tzumi (Pocket Juice)

• Verizon Communications, Inc.

• VOXX International Corp.

• Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

• Xentris Wireless Corporate

• AT&T Inc

• Baccus Global LLC

• Bello Digital

• Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

• DB Power Limited

• Eaton Corporation Plc.

• E-Filliate

• Goal Zero

• Honeycomb

• IKEA Systems B.V.

• Insignia

• Just Wireless

• Kaijet Technology International

• Klein Electronics

• MIZCO International Inc.

