Shunt Reactor Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Oil-Immersed and Air-Core), by Application, by End-User and by Geography

Shunt Reactor Market is expected to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % .

A shunt reactor is an absorber of reactive power, which increases the energy efficiency of the system. It is commonly used for reactive power compensation in high-voltage long transmission lines and in cable systems.

The Shunt Reactor Market has been segmented into type, end-user, application, and geography. The shunt reactor market based on type has been segmented into oil-immersed and air-core shunt reactor. The oil-immersed shunt reactor is expected to form one of the major contributors to the market. Based on end-user, the shunt reactor market has been segmented into electrical utilities and industrial verticals. The electrical utilities segmented formed one of the major contributors for the market growth. Based on application the shunt reactors market has been segmented into the variable reactor and fixed reactor.

Geographically, Shunt Reactor Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the major market drivers to boost this market growth by 2026. High levels of urbanization, industrialization and infrastructural developments are some of the factors to drive this market growth in these regions.

Key Highlights:

•Shunt Reactor Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Shunt Reactor Market.

• Shunt Reactor Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Shunt Reactor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Shunt Reactor Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Shunt Reactor Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Shunt Reactor Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Shunt Reactor Market globally.

Some of the key players operating in the Shunt Reactor Market include

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Crompton Greaves (India)

• Siemens (Germany)

• General Electric (US)

• Fuji Electric (Japan)

• Toshiba (Japan)

• Nissin Electric (Japan)

• Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

• TBEA Energy (India)

• Hilkar (Turkey)

• Trench Group (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material suppliers

• Regulatory authorities

• Transmission and distribution utilities

• Equipment manufacturing companies

• Government and industry associations

• Construction industry & Manufacturing industry

The scope of the Shunt Reactor Market Report:

The Research report segments the shunt reactor market based on type, end-user, application, and geography.

Shunt Reactor Market, By Type:

• Oil-Immersed

• Air-Core

Shunt Reactor Market, By End-User:

• Electric Utilities

• Industrial Verticals

Shunt Reactor Market, By Application:

• Variable Reactors

• Fixed Reactors

Shunt Reactor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Shunt Reactor Market

• Breakdown of Europe Shunt Reactor Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Shunt Reactor Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Shunt Reactor Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Shunt Reactor Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Shunt Reactor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Shunt Reactor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Shunt Reactor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Shunt Reactor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Shunt Reactor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Shunt Reactor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Shunt Reactor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Shunt Reactor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Shunt Reactor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Shunt Reactor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Shunt Reactor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

