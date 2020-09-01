Global Air Bearings Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, Speed Capacity, End-User and Region

Global Air Bearings Market was valued US$ 15.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 29.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.46 % during a forecast period.



Global Air Bearings Market: Overview

In air bearings, the balls are exchanged by a pillow of air. The most collective application of air bearings is the hovercraft. Large fans blow under the hovercraft and the air is surrounded under an elastic rubber ‘skirt’. This pillow not only supports the craft’s weight but also acts as a soft spring, which permits for smoothly float over water or land. Alike principle is used by air bearings, where high weight air is fed into the gap between stationary bearings and a rotational shaft.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Air Bearings Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological developments and the thriving automotive industry are primarily driving the air bearings market. The industry competition for air bearings is high, and expenditure and technology dawns in this industry are comparatively high. The demand for air bearings for industrial machinery is also projected to be highly stimulated by rising global manufacturing activity, which helps increase related fixed investment expenditures. These factors lead to drive the market share during the forecast period.

With expansions in the technology of air bearings, upcoming vehicles can be intended with an array of frictionless motion solutions to overcome the challenges in vehicle testing, which is projected to increase automotive sales across the global market. The unpredictable change in price of raw material required for development of technology will restrict the market.

Global Air Bearings Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of end users, automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, optics, metrology, oil and gas, and medical are using high accuracy tools and spindles in manufacturing to enlarge their volumes. These factors helps to increase the demand for air bearing market during forecast period. Air bearings are also used in semiconductor manufacturing, which involves high speed, short-stroke precision with replication in nanometre level positioning, and a controlled environment.

Global Air Bearings Market: Regional Analysis

In geographical area, Asia Pacific leads to the air bearings market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR (XX %) during forecast period. The region is accounted for a 34.1% share of the overall air bearings market in 2018. Development in the Asia Pacific market is accredited to expansion of the aviation industry and rapid industrialization in the region.

North America detained the second-largest share in the air bearings market, accounting for 29.9% of the overall industry in 2018. Technological improvements and the flourishing automotive industry in this region are mainly drive the air bearings market during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Air Bearings market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period.

PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Air Bearings market.

Scope of Global Air Bearings Market

Global Air Bearings Market, by Type

• Aerostatic Bearings

• Aerodynamic Bearings

Global Air Bearings Market, by Speed Capacity

• 60,000 rpm

Global Air Bearings Market, by Application

• Precision Material Tools

• Coordinate Measuring Machines

• High Speed Machines

• Others

Global Air Bearings Market, by End-User

• Aviation/Space

• Medical

• Automotive

• Semiconductor

• Wastewater Management

• Others

Global Air Bearings Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Air Bearings Market

• Air Bearings Ltd.

• APG-Neuros

• Bladon Jets

• Capstone Turbine Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Hovair Systems Inc.

• IBS Precision Engineering

• LAB Motion Systems

• Specialty Components Inc.

• SKF, Seagull Solutions Inc.

• R&D Dynamics Corporation

• PI Nelson Air Corp

• OAV Air Bearings

• Mohawk Innovative Technology Inc.

• Leuven Air Bearings NV.

