Global Air Separation Plant Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Process Type, Gas Type, End-user and Region

Global Air Separation Plant Market was valued US$ X.2 Bn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 7.57 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.25% during a forecast period.

Market Definition

Air-separation plants are used to produce ammonia, coal-gas, and inert gas. Globally, air-separation market is showing significant growth, as steel building companies are growing steel making oxygen are necessary for basic steel manufacturing process thus air separation technique is widely accepted by steel industries.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamic

The report contains a detail information of drives, restrains, threats and opportunities for growth of the air separation plant market globally.

The air separation plant is very dynamic and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Number of industries require purified air for their wok location and manufacturing process which is considered as one the key reason to grow air-separation plant market. Gas and oil industries are leading consumer for pure air gases, as gas and oil industries requires long time storage air-separation plant protect them from oxidation, such factors attracting the manufacturing industries and expected to run the market growth for long term.

Lack of technical knowledge and high cost is considered as a barrier for air-separation market. Electricity cost is main factor to pull the market growth, motors, heater, cooling system used in the equipment require vast energy supply, and high cost for such installation is expected to hamper the market growth in coming years.

Opportunities

Various companies are coming up with new ideas like engineering excellence in action, designed for reliability and availability, cost efficient, prefabrication for rapid solution are giving numerous opportunities for industries to expand their business with air-separation plant.

Air Separation Plant Market Segment analysis

Based on process type, cryogenic process segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during forecast period. As it is documented cryogenic distillation process is used to separate the pure gases from air, is mainly adopted by various industries to produce high purity gases. Approximately 75% of market share is estimated to register by this market. As it is widely accepted by small and large scale plant to produce nitrogen, argon, xenon, oxygen, gases. Furthermore, highly pure gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, argon are used for semiconductor device. Metal, iron, steel and semiconductor industry is expected to grow in upcoming years and demand of cryogenic air separation plant during forecast period.

Air Separation Plant Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific play’s important roles in air separation market, with market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to its large domestic electronics manufacturing (like solar PV etc.) growth, increasing refining and petrochemical capacity, and increasing healthcare expenditure, which have significantly increased the demand for industrial gases. However number of companies are expanding in china, air-separation plant market is expected to drive the market in this region. Electronics industries are reaching on high level in terms of growth thus, expected to drive the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Air Separation Plant Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Air Separation Plant Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Air Separation Plant Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Air Separation Plant Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Air Separation Plant Market

Global Air Separation Plant Market, By Process Type

• Cryogenic

• Non-cryogenic

Global Air Separation Plant Market, By Gas Type

• Nitrogen

• Oxygen

• Argon

Global Air Separation Plant Market, By End-User

• Iron & Steel

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Healthcare

Global Air Separation Plant Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players Operating the Global Air Separation Plant Market

• Air Liquide

• Air Products and Chemicals

• Enerflex Ltd

• Linde AG

• Messer Group GmbH

• Praxair

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

• Technex Ltd

• Universal Industrial Gases

• Yingde Gases Group Co., Ltd

• Novair

• Gas Engineering LLC

• Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH

• SS Gas Lab Asia PUT Ltd

• Criomec S.A

• Boschi Univarsal

• Enerflex Ltd

• Ranch Cryogenics Inc

