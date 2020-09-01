Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Products, Platforms, Applications, and Region.

Global Cell-free DNA testing market was valued US$ 104.69 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is also called Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). The non-invasive prenatal test is a new technology being used to assess the risk of a pregnant woman’s and taking a sample of blood from the vein rather than inserting a needle into the uterus similar to amniocentesis. The cell-free DNA testing is used in many fields such as gynecology, oncology, and transplantation to identify mutations in cancer patients. Cell-free DNA testing identify various chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus, to know the gender of the fetus. Increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness are the key factors driving the cell-free DNA testing market.

The risk of chronic diseases owing to unhealthy lifestyle and food habits is expected to drive the growth of cell-free DNA testing market. Health damaging lifestyle actions such as the increased use of tobacco & alcohol, lack of physical activity, poor eating habits or heavy consumption of fast foods are the major factors for responsible for chronic diseases. Inherited abnormalities among infants are also increasing across the globe because of advanced maternal age. Advances in molecular pathogenesis, growing parasitic infection, the surge in prenatal complication, and alertness for prenatal testing offer potential growth opportunities for market expansion. However, problems like high test cost, lack of skilled healthcare professional and ethical issues related to genetic testing are obstructing the growth of the cfDNA testing market.

Growing alertness in the people and requirement of safe & low-risk obstetric procedures for prenatal testing. The growth of cell-free fetal DNA testing market is mainly expected to exact and effective results for aneuploidy screening. NIPT is a screening test which offers information regarding only Down syndrome trisomy 21, trisomy 18 and trisomy 13. A trisomy occurs when there is an extra copy of a particular chromosome in every single cell. Down syndrome is generally caused by an error in cell division called “nondisjunction.” It caused when abnormal cell division results in extra genetic material from chromosome 21.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Owing to the rising mandate for a non-invasive test for cancer screening and clinical & research studies. An increasing prevalence of diseases related to lifestyle change and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services is estimated to grow in significant rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key player operating in the global cell-free DNA testing market are Berry Genomics Co. Ltd, Bgi, Biocartis, Biocept, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Boreal Genomics, Caredx, Inc., Chronix Biomedical, Circulogene Theranostics, Counsyl, Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems Inc, Exact Sciences, Foundation Medicine, Gatc Biotech, Guardant Health, Inc, Illumina, Inc., Inivata Limited, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Lifecodexx Ag, Molecular Md, Multiplicom Nv, Natera, Inc., Neo New Oncology Ag, Neogenomics Laboratories, Pathway Genomics, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Predicine Holdings Ltd., Premaitha Health Plc, Prenatalis, Quest Diagnostics, Roche Holdings Ag, Sequenom, Inc., Sysmex Inostics, Tai Diagnostics, Inc., The Chinese University Of Hong Kong, Transgenomic, Inc., and Trovagene, Inc.

The Scope of Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market:

Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Products:

• Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (DdcfDNA)

• Circulating Cell-Free Tumor DNA (CtDNA)

• Cell-Free Fetal DNA

Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Platforms:

• NGS

• rPCR & multiplexed PCR

• qPCR & dPCR

• Other platform

Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Applications:

• Oncology

• NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Test)

• Gynecology

• Transplantation

• Other Disease Conditions

Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market:

• Berry Genomics Co. Ltd

• Bgi

• Biocartis

• Biocept, Inc.

• Biodesix, Inc.

• Boreal Genomics

• Caredx, Inc.

• Chronix Biomedical

• Circulogene Theranostics

• Counsyl, Inc.

• Cynvenio Biosystems Inc

• Exact Sciences

• Foundation Medicine

• Gatc Biotech

• Guardant Health, Inc

• Illumina, Inc.

• Inivata Limited

• Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings

• Lifecodexx Ag

• Molecular Md

• Multiplicom Nv

• Natera, Inc.

• Neo New Oncology Ag

• Neogenomics Laboratories

• Pathway Genomics

• Personal Genome Diagnostics

• Predicine Holdings Ltd.

• Premaitha Health Plc

• Prenatalis

• Quest Diagnostics

• Roche Holdings Ag

• Sequenom, Inc.

• Sysmex Inostics

• Tai Diagnostics, Inc.

• The Chinese University Of Hong Kong

• Transgenomic, Inc.

• Trovagene, Inc.

