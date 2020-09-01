Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to reach USD 23.45 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6377

Healthcare Cloud Computing assist organizations to store, manage, and process data from disparate locations and delivers hosted services over the internet also provides real-time data collection and improves accessibility to the data. Healthcare Cloud Computing enables healthcare industry in numerous ways such as it allows professionals to store and access data remotely.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented by component, pricing model, deployment model, service model, application, end user, and geography. A component segment is divided into hardware, software, and service. Pricing model segment is bifurcated as pay-as-you-go and spot pricing. Service model is divided as software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS)). Various applications covered under the scope of the report are clinical information systems and nonclinical information systems. Deployment mode segment is classified as a private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Private cloud segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increased rate of adoption as compared to a public cloud and hybrid cloud will fuel the Private cloud segment growth. The end-user segment is bifurcated as Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers.

The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing adoption of information technology to boost cloud adoption and reduce healthcare costs are trending the overall Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market. However, issues related to Security of Patient Information will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as the highest growth region in Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising awareness, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and growing investment in the healthcare technology in this region will fuel the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, pricing model, deployment model, service model, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

Key Players in the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Are:

• Oracle Corp.

• Microsoft Corp.

• EMC Corp.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• VMWare, Inc.

• Merge Healthcare, Inc.

• Iron Mountain, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Global Net Access (GNAX)

• Dell Inc.

• Cleardata Networks, Inc.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Carecloud Corporation

• Athenahealth, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Healthcare Cloud Computing vendors

• Medical device companies

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

The scope of the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market based on component, pricing model, deployment model, service model, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Pricing Model

• Pay-as-you-go

• Spot Pricing

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment Model

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Service Model

• Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

• Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)

• Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Application

• Clinical Information Systems

o Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

o Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

o Radiology Information System (RIS)

o Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

o Laboratory Information System (LIS)

o Pharmacy Information System (PIS)

o Others

• Nonclinical Information Systems

o Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

o Automatic Patient Billing (APB)

o Cost Accounting

o Payroll Management Systems

o Claims Management

o Others

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By End-User

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-healthcare-cloud-computing-market/6377/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com