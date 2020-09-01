Global Hematology Diagnostics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product Type, Hematology Consumables, End User, and Region.

Global Hematology Diagnostics Market was valued US$ 3.41 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Rising the blood donation, increasing incidents of blood disorders, disease like blood cancer and awareness regarding disorders of blood, technical advancements in blood analyzers, rising demand for hematology diagnostics from patients are major drivers of hematology diagnostics market. Lack of awareness, growing penetration of POC testing hematology analyzers in emerging economies, high cost of diagnostics and poor insurance for diagnostics will hamper the market.

Hematology diagnostic market is segmented by product type, hematology consumables, end user, and region. Based on end user hematology diagnostics market is classified into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic institute, commercial service providers, and others. Commercial service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising awareness for hematology testing, automated testing, efficient cost and management.

Hematology consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing awareness of blood disorders among healthcare specialists will grow the demand for hematology analyzers.

In terms of region, North America is hold the XX % of largest market share of the market hematology diagnostics in forecast period due to rising developments of automated technologies in instruments, rising the healthcare infrastructure and analysis blood product quality. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Hematology Diagnostics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Hematology Diagnostics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Hematology Diagnostics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Hematology Diagnostics Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hematology Diagnostics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Hematology Diagnostics Market:

Global Hematology Diagnostics Market, by Product Type:

• Hematology instruments

• Hematology analyzer

• Fully-automated heamatology analyzer

• Semi-automated heamatology analyzer

• Flow cytometers

• Others

Global Hematology Diagnostics Market, by Hematology Consumables:

• Reagents

• Stains

• Controls & calibrators

• Others

Global Hematology Diagnostics Market, by End User:

• Hospitals & clinics

• Diagnostic laboratories

• Academic institute

• Commercial service providers

• Others

Global Hematology Diagnostics Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Hematology Diagnostics Market:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Sysmex Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Inc.

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Siemens Healthineers

• HORIBA

• HemoCue AB

• Danaher

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Boule Diagnostics

• BioSystems

• Diatron

• Drew Scientific

• EKF Diagnostics

• Mindray

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Micronit Microfluidics BV

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• uFluidix

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

