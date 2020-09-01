Global Scoliosis Management Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Demographics, End-user and Region.

Global Scoliosis Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 4.2% CAGR of around during a forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.



Scoliosis Management Market: Introduction

Scoliosis is a complex three-dimensional deformity of the spine which is described by a lateral deviation of at least 10 degrees with a rotation of the vertebra. Globally nearly 10% of people have some degree adolescent, out of which 1% required special treatment.

Global Scoliosis Management Market Share (%), by Demographics

Global Scoliosis Management Market Share (%), by DemographicScoliosis Management Market: Dynamics

New technological progress in scoliosis braces and favorable private and public initiatives in the medical sector across various developing economies, which will further help in the global scoliosis management market growth. Growing prevalence for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) is reported XX% in U.S.A. The vital nonsurgical treatment for AIS is bracing, whose objective is to minimize the requirement for surgical or other major medical procedure by constraining curve movement.

However, the lack of skilled professionals, stringent FDA approval and a limited number of scoliosis treatment methods available for the patients, especially children, are the major growth restraining factor and is anticipated to hinder the growth of scoliosis management market globally by XX%.

Scoliosis Management Market: Segmentation

The report on global scoliosis management market covers segments such as product, demographics, end-user and region. Based on end-user, hospital and clinics segment is likely to show XX% growth during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of scoliosis among all age groups, availability of well-developed healthcare facilities as well as a rising number of scoliosis surgeries will augment segmental growth in the upcoming years.

Scoliosis Management Market: Regional Analysis

Scoliosis management market in North America is expected to retain the XX% share in the market owing to rising advancements in the medical industry which result in the development of new treatment methods for scoliosis. Presence of the prominent market players in the North America region is another factor estimated to support the growth of this market. The market in the APAC is anticipated to observe the XX% growth during the forecast period as a result of rising research and development activities and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Scoliosis Management Market: Key Development

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for scoliosis management with major companies in the market are involved in strategic product approvals, acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers to sustain their position in the market. Such as in August 2019, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. announced it had usual FDA approval of ‘Tether,’ the first spinal device for children and adolescents to correct idiopathic scoliosis that has not responded to conservative treatment.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global scoliosis management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global scoliosis management market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global scoliosis management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global scoliosis management market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Scoliosis Management Market

Global Scoliosis Management Market, by Product

• CTLSO (Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis) Brace

• TLSO (Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis) Brace

• Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO) Brace

Global Scoliosis Management Market, by End-user

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Global Scoliosis Management Market, by Demographics

• Adults

• Pediatric

Global Scoliosis Management Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Scoliosis Management Market

• Aspen Medical Products Inc.

• DJO Global

• Ottobock

• Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics

• Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics

• TRULIFE.

• Bauerfeind AG

• Spinal End User Inc.

• Fited

• Wellinks, Inc.

• Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics

• Ortholutions GmbH & Co. KG

• Ossur Hf

• Charleston Bending Brace

• UNYQ

• Pro-Tech Orthopedics

