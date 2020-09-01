Global Nebulizer Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Modality, End User and Region.

Global Nebulizer Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A nebulizer is a medical device, which converts the drug into mist and delivers. The technique of nebulization is normally used for the treatment of respiratory diseases like asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases owing to environmental, habitual, and congenital reasons, growing patient awareness concerning with the usage of nebulizers, introduction of cost-effective and portable nebulizers are some of the driving factors behind the growth in the global nebulizer market. On the other hand, the presence of the substitute like Metered-Dose-Inhaler (MDI) and usage of oral medications are limiting the adoption of smart nebulizers.

Mesh Nebulizer segment is expected to hold US $ XX Mn share in the global nebulizer market by 2026. Mesh nebulizers are becoming the first choice for new nebulized pharmaceutical drug developments. The adoption of the mesh nebulizers is expected to increase during the forecast period. Mesh Nebulizer offers the feature superior portability, convenience, and speed of treatment, which also delivers low residual volumes and accurate lung delivery. Technological advancements in mesh nebulizers with an innovative solution are expected to drive the global nebulizer market.

Portable nebulizers offer more convenience and ease of use to patients. These nebulizers run on batteries and can be easily used by patients without much interference from healthcare professionals. Technical innovations in medical devices are expected to increase the demand for Portable nebulizers across the globel.

North America is projected to dominate the global nebulizer market in forecast period. The dominant position in the market is attributed to continuous innovations in technology. As per the fast-moving lifestyle, patients are looking for more portable nebulizer devices, which can be transferred easily in a time of requirement for patients suffering from asthma and other airway diseases. Rising prevalence and diagnosis rate of COPD and respiratory disease, with growing awareness and acceptance to novel technology and reimbursement, are some of the prominent factors behind the growth in the global nebulizer market. The increasing adoption of newly launched nebulizers with rapid drug delivery coupled with a high-end technological assessment with superior accuracy is increasing traction in the U.S. population.

The global nebulizer market is becoming competitive owing to the presence of several local and global key players. Some of the offer an extensive portfolio of products for respiratory disorders like asthma, bronchitis, and cystic fibrosis. The growing demand for nebulizers among end-users like hospitals and clinics, the growing geriatric population, provide a lucrative opportunity for many key players to increase their sales across the globel.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global nebulizer market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global nebulizer market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Nebulizer Market

Global Nebulizer Market, By Type

• Pneumatic Nebulizer

• Ultrasonic Nebulizer

• Mesh Nebulizer

Global Nebulizer Market,By Modality

• Tabletop Nebulizer

• Portable Nebulizer

Global Nebulizer Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home

Global Nebulizer Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Nebulizer Market

• Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

• Omron Healthcare Co.

• Covidien plc.

• GE Healthcare Ltd.

• Philips Healthcare

• Invacare Corporation

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. Ltd

• CareFusion Corporation

• PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

• GF Health Products, Inc.

• BD

• Briggs Healthcare

• Medtronic

• Salter Lab

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

