Global Orphan Drugs Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026) _ by Disease Type (Oncologic Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Neurologic Diseases and Other Diseases), by Indication (Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Other) and by Geography

Orphan Drugs Market is expected to reach 346.84 billion by 2026 from XX billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX.(Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)



Orphan Drug is required to cure disease or disorder as it affects less than 1 in 2,000 people. This disease is called Orphan because their prevalence rate is very low and hence appeal to a very small patient population. Pharmaceutical industrial sector has very less interest in developing and producing these drugs because as compared to non-orphan drugs, these drugs do not guarantee healthy returns on investment.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Driving factors of Orphan Drug market is the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorder, growth in the number of private diagnostic and caring. Additionally, the rise in investment for the development of the healthcare sector by a government is anticipated to boost the market growth. Recent R&D activities related to the Orphan drug are likely to present new opportunities for the market. However, the cost of development of Orphan drugs is higher when compared with non-orphan drugs expected to restrain the market growth. Orphan drugs segment is accounted for more than 61% of the total market share by 2016. Geographically, the orphan drugs market was dominated by North America, which accounted for more than 53% of the total market share in 2016. Reasons for this growth in North America are increasing government incentives and high product demand are expected to promote market growth in the US region, which is considered to be the highest revenue-generating region in America.

Key Highlights:

• Orphan Drugs market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Orphan Drugs market.

• Orphan Drugs market segmentation on the basis of disease type, indication and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Orphan Drugs market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Orphan Drugs market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Orphan Drugs market are also profiled.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Orphan Drugs Market.

Key Players in the Orphan Drugs Market Are:

• Sanofi

• Glaxosmithkline Plc

• Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Novelion Therapeutics Inc.)

• Johnson & Johnson

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Novartis Ag

• Abbvie Inc.

• Celgene Corporation

• Pfizer Inc

Key Target Audience:

• Orphan Drugs Market Investors• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research Labs, Hospitals and Clinics

• Distributors of IVD Products

• Healthcare Institutions

• Orphan Drugs Marketing Players

Scope of the Orphan Drugs Market Report:

research report categorizes the Orphan Drugs market based on Indication, Disease Type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Orphan Drugs market with key developments in companies and market trends

Orphan Drugs Market, By Disease Type

• Oncologic Diseases

• Metabolic Diseases

• Hematologic and Immunologic Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Neurologic Diseases

• Other Rare Diseases

Orphan Drugs Market, By Indication

• Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

• Acute Myeloid Leukemia

• Cystic Fibrosis

• Glioma

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer

• Multiple Myeloma

• Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

• Graft vs. Host disease

• Renal Cell Carcinoma

Orphan Drugs Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

